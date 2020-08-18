Actress Shraddha Arya turned a year older on August 17, 2020. The actress took an off from shooting for her daily soap Kundali Bhagya and rang in her birthday with her besties far away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, away in the mountains. However, the actress is making sure that her fans stay updated on her birthday celebrations and has been updating on social media. Shraddha Arya Rings In Her Birthday At A Wellness Resort Amid Rains and Her Pictures Give Us Vacation Blues (View Post).

And still continuing with her birthday celebrations, Shraddha took to Instagram to share pictures with her bestie in a black bikini and she looked absolutely hot. She captioned her image, "Deciding whether to get our hair wet or not... Together in the Good & 'Bath' times 😂 #Bff #CelebrationContinues #BlackSwimsuits" Shraddha Arya Hot Bikini Photos: 14 Times Kundali Bhagya Actress Flaunted Her Sexy Side in Raunchy Swimsuits.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Shraddha is not new to sporting bikinis. In fact, her personal social media account is a far cry from her on-screen saree and salwar-suit clad character of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha has sported the choicest of bikinis, swimsuits and monokinis and every single one of it has been impressive. And we'd like to add this black number too.

