Shraddha Arya Hot Bikini Photos: 14 Times Kundali Bhagya Actress Flaunted Her Sexy Side in Raunchy Swimsuits

Shraddha Arya Hot Bikini Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Summers 2020 is turning out to be a dampener. We are missing out on our daily dosage of cool pool sessions by our hot-shot celebrities. One name that immediately crosses our mind when speaking about beaches and pools has to be that of Shraddha Arya. The 32-year-old television actress who has won our hearts with her girl-next-door image on the small screen is quite a dazzler off it. Shraddha has flaunted her curves on numerous occasions, and we decided to do a brief recap of all the times the Kundali Bhagya actress unleashed her sexy side on social media. Erica Fernandes Hot Bikini Photos: 5 Stunning Snaps of Gorgeous TV Actress That Scream Summer!

We have seen her as Preeta, a physiotherapist by profession but mostly caught being Miss Goody-Two-Shoes. She is full of sanskars, which is depicted by her traditional attires, be it kurtis or sarees. Not only in Kundali Bhagya, but Shraddha has also mostly portrayed the roles of ideal daughter or bahu in her successful television career. She played titular roles in Life OK's Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Tumhari Paakhi. However, it was Shraddha's grey-shaded character of Ayesha Sareen in Dream Girl that widened her acting range. She is one of the most popular telly stars since entering the glam world in 2004 with a talent hunt show, India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She had finished as first-runner up.

While that was Shraddha Arya's acting profile, we got to check out what makes the gorgeous actress an internet sensation. She is inching towards two million-mark on Instagram, a photo-sharing app owned by Facebook. While her Insta feed strikes a perfect balance of fashion and travel, we will focus on her incredible stunning bikini pics. Sunny Leone Hot Bikini Photos: 17 Sexiest Sunny Leone-Approved Swimwear Pieces That You Can Wear This Summer!

Shraddha has donned a stylish range of swimsuits like flounce bikini, one-shouldered ruffle bikini and high-waist monokini. She also repeats her swimwear and poses in them, which makes her even more likeable and relatable. Get ready to take cues on how to look smoking hot in bikinis and monokinis from Shraddha Arya.

1. Shraddha Looks Cute As A Button In This Black Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on May 21, 2020 at 10:54pm PDT

2. And She Raises Mercury Levels In The Same Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Apr 14, 2019 at 5:52am PDT

3. Black Monokini With Sheer Skirt Is Simply Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on May 14, 2019 at 3:41am PDT

4. And Here Shraddha Gives A Hint Of Underboob In This Bottle Green Bikini Top

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on May 23, 2019 at 12:24am PDT

5. This Blue Monokini With Detailing Is Another Good Swimwear Option For The Summers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

6. ATTITUDE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Jan 31, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

7. This White One Piece Swimsuit Is So Damn Lit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Dec 30, 2017 at 7:17am PST

8. Shraddha Is Totally Killing It In Flounce Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on May 17, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

9. This Candy Striped Bikini Is Too Cute And Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Oct 2, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

10. This Tiny Monokini Is SEXY AF

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Dec 29, 2018 at 2:55am PST

11. Swimwear Plus Denim Jacket = We Love IT!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Jan 6, 2019 at 4:57am PST

12. Mermaid Mode Activated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on May 14, 2019 at 10:15pm PDT

13. So Serene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on May 27, 2019 at 11:42pm PDT

14. Neon Is Such a Fun Colour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Nov 4, 2019 at 11:51pm PST

The good-looking actress is trying her hands at new hobbies amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. She has been posing with a guitar while attempting to strum like a pro. Shraddha had also released a Punjabi music video, "Viah Nai Karauna" during the lockdown. It featured her Kundali Bhagya co-star, Dheeraj Dhoopar. We look forward to seeing more of Shraddha Arya on screen.