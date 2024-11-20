Ektaa Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya, which has been entertaining fans for the past 7 years, is finally set to go off-air. The Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms featured popular actors like Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, Paras Kalnawat, Shakti Anand, Adrija Roy and Baseer Ali. Mom-to-be Shraddha Aryan announced her exit from the show after 7 years through a heartfelt post on Instagram. After her, her co-star Para Kalnawat also penned a long note announcing his exit. Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits ‘Kundali Bhagya’ After More Than 7 Years of Playing Preeta Onscreen; Check Out Her Emotional Farewell Post.

Paras Kalnawat Quits ‘Kundali Bhagya’

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (November 19) and penned a heartfelt note reflecting on his stint on the show. Sharing glimpses of his memorable moments on Kundali Bhagya, the actor assured his fans that something exciting is coming up. He wrote, "Every beginning has an end and every end is a new beginning. Goodbyes are not easy but here I am bidding goodbye to a show that has been closest to my heart and a show that has worked like magic in story of my life. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor ma'am, @zeetv @varunthebabbar sir, @tanusridgupta ma'am, @ritesh.n.yadav ji, @sahil.sharma540 sir, entire production and direction team ,all my coactors and crew members who were more like a family to me."

Paras Kalnawat Says Farewell to ‘Kundali Bhagya’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARAS BHUSHAN KALNAWAT (@paras_kalnawat)

He continued his note by thanking his 'Insta fam' and fans, who have been a strong support system in his journey since the start. Further teasing fans about his upcoming project, Paras Kalnawat wrote, "I am nothing without you all and all I need is your love and support. Cannot wait to unfold another chapter of my journey. And trust me this chapter will blow your mind." Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Reveals Shooting for ‘Kundali Bhagya’ From Home; TV Actress Thanks Her Team for Being Supportive During This Delicate Time.

Paras Kalnawat stepped in to play Rajveer Luthra after the show underwent a generation leap a few years back. Kundali Bhagya's final episode will air on December 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2024 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).