Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya turns a year older today. The actress took a break from shooting for her daily soap and booked herself for a couple of days with 2 of her besties at a wellness retreat in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra. Shraddha, took to Instagram to post pictures from her birthday venue and all that rain and nature is making us yearn for a rainy vacation ASAP. In fact, Shraddha who cut a protein bar for her birthday was later on surprised with a cake from her retreat staff members.

Shraddha took to Instagram to share some envy-worthy photos of herself dancing in the rains. She captioned the image, "And This Is How I Begin My (Birth)DAY !!!! Thank You 'The Rains' For Coming :) ❤️ Happy Birthday, Silly(me)!!!!

Check Out Her Post Below:

Here's Another One:

Shraddha, who along with a host of other actors, recently resumed shooting for Kundali Bhagya. In fact, as a precautionary measure, the lady also got gerself tested before resuming work. Shraddha had in a recent interview, revealed, " I carry my mask, my sanitizer, I make sure that everyone around me has always done the test and everything. We make sure collectively that everyone is adhering to safety measures. Of course, the production house makes sure of that. They do everything to make us feel safe on sets. There are proper sanitiser machines in place; there is a booth that is set outside the set and no one is allowed inside or outside without getting themselves checked. Everyone is in their mask, we have been working with a very small unit."

