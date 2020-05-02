Smriti Khanna Bursts Her 'Abs' Myth, Makes An Informative Video For Soon-To-Be-Moms (Watch Video)

Smriti Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Smriti Khanna and Husband Gautam Gupta welcomed their baby girl on April 15, 2020. While the actress was making it to the news for the period leading up to her baby's delivery, she was back to grabbing headlines for her before and after pregnancy for her weight loss and the appearance of her abs. However, Smriti, in an Instagram video she debunked all of her 'rigorous workouts' myths as new moms are not allowed to work out until 6-8 weeks of childbirth. First Pic! Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl.

In a video that Smriti made specifically for new moms and for pregnant women, the newest mom on the block answered questions right from her pregnancy cravings, exercises to breastfeeding and her post-pregnancy weight loss. She also addressed how her abs appeared and said, "I didn't make any abs after my delivery. It's not practically possible to have a body like that in 10 to 12 days. All that I am doing is getting back my old body which I had before I got pregnant." Smriti Khanna Posts A Mirror Selfie Flaunting Her Toned Abs Just Week After Delivering Baby Girl (View Pic).

On her weight gain and subsequent loss, Smriti continued, "I had gained about 14 kg during her pregnancy and I lost about 4.5 of it in the delivery room and after that, I lost about 3 kg in 10 to 12 days. I also lost fluids because of breastfeeding. I still have my lower abdomen which will take time to contract, but luckily I haven't put on weight on my face, arms or thighs. I am not following any exercise as assumed by other people. And you can't exercise up to 6 or 8 weeks after delivery." New Mommy Smriti Khanna Shows 'Middle Finger' to Haters Who Called Her Post-Pregnancy Abs ‘Edited’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Video Below:

Addressing other issues that bog moms these days like stretch marks and breastfeeding, Smriti revealed how her pregnancy journey has been, dealing with parenthood all on her own, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing rule. Talking about breastfeeding issues, which new moms will agree is a huge, Smriti empathised with mothers who found it difficult to breastfeed their children. She also asked anyone with further queries to write them down to her and promised yet another enlightening video. Kudos to Smriti for reaching out to others.