Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Name Their Daughter Anayka (View Post)

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta With Daughter Anayka (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby girl on April 15, 2020, at a hospital in Khar. Despite being born during the on-going Coronavirus pandemic in India and the world, the family of three is hale and hearty. Baby Momma Smriti was recently in the news for misconceptions about her post-pregnancy weight loss, but in an IG video, Smriti set the record straight. First Pic! Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl.

She also gave a'middle-finger' salute to all those hating her and went back to being the doting and goofy Mama to baby Anayka. Oh Yes! That's what Smriti and Gautam named their baby girl. Smriti Khanna Bursts Her 'Abs' Myth, Makes An Informative Video For Soon-To-Be-Moms (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Anayka ❤️🧿 #family #FirstFamilyPic #DaddysGirl A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on May 5, 2020 at 5:26am PDT

Smriti, who has been posting videos of her pre and post-pregnancy periods, had received a lot of queries on her Instagram feed about how she controlled her weight gain and weight loss and how she was dealing with 'new-mom' issues like breastfeeding, diets for new moms amongst other issues. The actress gladly addressed these queries last week in an in-depth video and also promised everyone writing to her, that she would make a new video to address every concern. Well, women gotta look out for one another!!!