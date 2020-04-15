First Pic! Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl

Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta (Photo Credits: Insta)

Lovebirds Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta who were expecting their first child together have been finally blessed with a baby girl. The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame who used to keep her fans hooked to her Insta where she used to share all her pregnancy updates, gave birth to a baby on April 15, 2020, at 4 PM in a Khar (Mumbai) based hospital. It was just two days back when the actress had shared a romantic birthday wish for her hubby and now comes this piece of good news. In his latest interview with TOI, Gautam revealed that both maa and the baby are doing perfectly fine and also expressed that he feels calmed that all went well amid the lockdown. Smriti Khanna’s Birthday Wish For Her Husband Gautam Gupta Is All Things Romantic and Cute (Watch Video).

Gautam said, “We stay at Juhu and the hospital is in Khar. We drove alone in the car amidst the lockdown and safely reached the hospital. I am happy that everything is safe and good, specially when the country is going through a lockdown.” Not just this, as the new mommy from the telly world also shared a still straight from the hospital which sees her, Gautam and their newly born princess. She captioned the family pic as, "Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020." Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Confirm Pregnancy (Watch Video).

Our princess has arrived 💗 15.04.2020

For the unware, it was in the month of December last year when Khanna made it official to the world that she is preggers. The actress shared the news in quite an innovative way via a video in which she was seen wearing a sash which read 'mom-to-be' whereas her hubby had worn a 'dad-to-be' sash.

Meanwhile, wishing the couple a big congratulations on starting a new journey as parents. Smriti and Gautam had tied the knot on November 23, 2017, in a close-knit ceremony. Stay tuned!