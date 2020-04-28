New Mommy Smriti Khanna Shows 'Middle Finger' to Haters Who Called Her Post-Pregnancy Abs ‘Edited’ (Watch Video)

Smriti Khanna (Photo Credits: Insta)

It was on April 15, 2020, when Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress, Smriti Khanna delivered a baby girl with her husband Gautam Gupta. From the moment the little tot came into their lives, the pair were the happiest and also had shared stills of the newborn straight from the hospital. Not just this, almost a week after the baby, Khanna had taken to her Instagram account and shared a picture flashing her lean body and well-toned abs. However, her postpartum transformation did not go down well with a section of people online and they tagged it 'edited'. And now, the actress has reacted to the same with a pinch of sass. Smriti Khanna Posts A Mirror Selfie Flaunting Her Toned Abs Just Week After Delivering Baby Girl (View Pic).

The TV star shared an Instagram story where she can be first seen showing off her well-toned figure and later flashes her middle finger to the trolls. The point the actress wanted to prove here was that there are chances of a photo being edited, but a video can't be played with. She captioned the story as, "To all the haters who think my pictures are edited." This is so brave as we all know how celebs are bashed online and what a better way than to give it back to the haters. First Pic! Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl.

Check Out Smriti Khanna's Video Below:

Post-pregnancy in a talk with SpotBoye, Smriti revealed her fitness regime during her 9-months phase and said how yoga and walk are quite helpful for pregnant women.

She said, "Honestly, I didn't do any rigorous workout and being a foodie, I didn't compromise with my pregnancy cravings. I used to mainly control the quantity. I continued my walks till the last day of my delivery. I used to walk 6000 steps, if not at one go, then at least through the day, but I followed it rigorously. I also got pelvic girdle pain which was very bad. I remember main karvat bhi nahi le paati thi. Aur haan, I used to do yoga thrice a week and in lockdown, I continued doing it till the end online with the help of Zoom App. For pregnant ladies, Yoga helps a lot." Stay tuned!