Smriti Khanna Posts A Mirror Selfie Flaunting Her Toned Abs Just Week After Delivering Baby Girl (View Pic)

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actress Smriti Khanna is on cloud nine these days as it was on April 15, 2020, when she welcomed a baby girl with husband Gautam Gupta. From the moment, the actress had announced to the world that she was preggers, the now mother used to share pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. Recently, post her angel's arrival, the girl is now on 'postpartum' photos sharing spree and recently teased fans with a pic which flaunted her toned body and abs. Must say, Khanna in the IG story looks fit even after delivering a little munchkin week ago. First Pic! Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl.

Taking to her Insta story, Smriti teased fans with a mirror selfie which saw her glowing and how. Clad in black fitted yoga pants paired with a sports bra and a shrug over it, the TV actress looked pretty. Well, looking at the pic who can say that she just delivered a baby a week back as her body looks so much in shape. She wrote on the pic, 'Postpartum day 6'. Also not to miss, we can see her pet doggie sleeping on the floor. Cute! Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Thank Their Doctors For Always Being Available Despite COVID-19 Lockdown.

Smriti Khanna's Mirror Selfie :