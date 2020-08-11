Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following, being one of the longest running comedy show. The characters of the show are now household names. Fans are always curious to know about their real-life as well. Recently, netizens stumbled upon an old video of TMKOC actor Tanuj Mahashabde who plays Krishnan Iyer in the show. The viral video sees him being a bit sentimental about his role and reactions to him.

The fans were saddened to see that the actor popular for his role 'Mr Iyer' had to think that he is not appreciated. In the interview, he is seen saying that there's a difference between the reel and real life. He added that whenever he goes out fans ask often ask him about his on-screen wife, Babita Iyer (Munmun Dutta) but never ask him how's Iyer! Here's the snippet of the interview.

Tanuj Mahashabde's Interview Video

The video went viral in no time on social media and the fans started pouring love on him, making sure they love his character as well. On the other hand, the new episodes of the show have started airing and are receiving good response. The serial's re-run episodes during lockdown also received a massive response from the die hard fans.

