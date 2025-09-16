Television actress Disha Vakani, best known for her portrayal of Dayaben in SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has been away from the fan-favourite show for several years now. Amid speculations surrounding her return to play the iconic character, her brother, Mayur Vakani, said that the actress won't be returning to the SAB TV show due to her children. This comes as heartbreaking news for her fans who have been eagerly waiting for her return ever since she left the show in 2017 due to her pregnancy. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TMKOC’s Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Makes Rare Appearance at Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, Actress Hides Her Face With Mask (Watch Video).

Mayur Vakani Reveals Why His Sister Disha Vakani Won’t Return to ‘TMKOC’

Amid the buzz surrounding Disha Vakani's return to TMKOC, her brother Mayur Vakani, who is also popular for his portrayal of Sundarlal on the show, confirmed that the actress will not be returning anytime soon. In an interview with ETimes, Mayur revealed that his sister will never be coming back to TMKOC and shared that she is currently busy fulfilling her duties as a mother in real life. He said, "Currently, she is playing the role of a mother in real life, and she is performing that role with full dedication."

Mayur Vakani Celebrates 17 Years of ‘TMKOC’

‘Disha Has Worked Extremely Hard’, Says Mayur Vakani

Mayur Vakani opened up about Disha Vakani's hard work and dedication and said, "One thing I've realised is that when you perform with honesty and belief, God's blessings follow. She truly is blessed, but along with that, she has also worked extremely hard. That is why people have showered her with so much love."

Mayur further shared that their father taught that whatever role they would play in real life, they should do it with full dedication. He said, "Currently, she is playing the role of a mother in real life, and she is performing that role with full dedication. I truly believe this was always in my sister's mind, too." ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Is Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Returning to the Popular Sitcom? Producer Asit Kumar Modi Breaks Silence.

‘TMKOC’ Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Confirms Disha Vakani’s Exit

Disha Vakani left TMKOC in September 2017 on maternity leave and has not made a comeback since. Just a few months back, the show's creator, Asit Kumarr Modi, confirmed that the actress would not be returning. He told New18 Showsha, "It is difficult for her to retun . For women, life changes after marriage."

