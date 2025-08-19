The long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to grab headlines for various reasons. Actress Ambika RaNjankar, who has portrayed Komal Hathi in the popular sitcom since its debut in 2008, went missing from recent episodes, leading fans to speculate whether she had quit. Fans of TMKOC took to social media to share their thoughts about Ambika’s possible departure from the show. Amid this, the actress has finally reacted to the rumours and put an end to them. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: TMKOC’s Gurucharan Singh Aka Sodhi CONFIRMED for Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Komal Hathi To Quit ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’?

In a recent conversation with TellyChakkar, Ambika Rajankar, aka Komal Hathi, reacted to the rumours surrounding her exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and said, "No, I haven't quit the show. I am very much part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah." She also reacted to her sudeen disapperaance from the show's recent epsiodes and explained that she was away due to some personal reasons.

Ambika Ranjankar’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambika👩‍🏫👩‍⚕️🧚‍♀️📿👑 (@hasmukhi)

She said, "Well, for some personal reasons, I was away. I needed some time for myself." Fans of the beloved show can breathe a sigh of relief, as the actress, one of the original cast members, will continue to be a part of it.

‘TMKOC’ Introduces a New Family

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have introduced a new permanent family, the Binjolas, to Gokuldham Society. The family consists of Ratan (Kuldeep Gor), who owns a saree shop, his wife Roopa Baditop (Dharti Bhatt), a social media influencer, and their children Veer and Bansari. Fans are excited to see how the actors take on the characters and blend into the show, which is known for its warmth, humour, and cultural diversity. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben and ‘TMKOC’ Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Showcasing Their Special Off-Screen Bond (Watch Video).

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘TMKOC’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

Watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sony SAB channel from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm. Viewers can also stream the show on Sony LIV app.

