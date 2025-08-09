The iconic TV drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned to the small screen last week, and within just a week of its premiere, the reboot has created waves in the TRP charts. Airing on Star Plus, the show opened with an impressive 2.5 TRP for its first episode and maintained a strong 2.3 in its debut week surpassing long-running hits like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Nirvaan Anandd Joins Smriti Irani’s Reboot Show As Ajay, Son-in-Law of the Virani Family.

Smriti Irani on ’Kyunki 2’s Strong Start

Smriti Irani, who reprises her role as Tulsi Virani, recently reacted to the show’s stellar start. Speaking to Filmibeat, she said, “I think we have set the benchmark. So, there’s nobody else to compete with but us. But I also understand that when we began the show (25 years ago), there was no social media, OTT or PR campaigns. We had no hoardings, no Instagram to tell our viewers what was coming. Nobody had followers anywhere. So, to have our hands tied behind and still give such an excellent product, for that time, was historical.”

Smriti Irani Calls ‘Kyunki 2’ Revival a Historic Moment

She further added that the revival itself is a historic feat: “Today’s history has been created because there are no shows that can come back after 25 years and still be successful with the same cast, same production house, and on the same network. We are free from the pressures of revenue or numbers because we have already proven our mark.” Smriti Irani Returns With ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Reboot After 25 Years, Cast Members Talk About 'Kyunki 2.'

Watch the Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Premieres With Nostalgic Tribute

The new season premiered on July 29 at 10:30 pm, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. It reunites the OG cast Smriti Irani, Shakti Anand, Ketki Dave, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Amar Upadhyay along with fresh faces like Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi and Rohit Suchanti. Unlike its first season, which ran for over 1,800 episodes, Kyunki 2 is expected to have a limited run. The show leans heavily on nostalgia, keeping the original theme song and reviving beloved characters. Its first episode even featured a touching montage of Tulsi and Mihir’s most iconic moments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).