Actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka the beloved Nattu Kaka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is finally back on the sets of the show. It can be recalled that at the time of television shows resuming shoots, when the Government dictated that senior actors above 60 years of age not be called back to sets, Ghanshyam was a very disappointed one. When the law was revoked, the actor had proclaimed, "My last wish is to work till the last breath of my life for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I want to take my last breath on Taarak Mehta sets with makeup on. This is my last wish." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Reveals His Attachment With The Show, Says 'I Wish to Take My Last Breath on the Set'.

However, the actor had to postpone his plans of returning to work as he suffered a health complication. But all things are fine with the actor now and he is back to shooting. Confirming the news to ETimes TV, Nayak said, "My health is absolutely fine. I have started shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah." Ghanshyam Nayak aka 'Nattu Kaka' of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asks Fans To Pray For Him Ahead of His Surgery.

He recalled, "I had shot for the show last on 16th March and now I started shooting for it from December 16th exact post 9 months. Yes, my track has been brought back and the episode will be aired in a day or two. When the shooting began after the lockdown there was a law that restricted older actors beyond the age of 60 to shoot. Then I had to undergo a major surgery. The operation was successful and now health is good."

He opened up to the portal about the scene he shot for on his first day, Ghanshyam Nayak revealed, "I have shot with Jethalal and Bagga a phone cut scene. It went quite well and everyone was very happy. I was also very excited as I got to shoot for it after 9 months. I feel extremely happy and fresh and I am looking forward to more scenes of mine.”

He also went on to praise the makers of the show for going out of the way and taking care of their actors. "On the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are looked after quite well. All the protocols are followed and safety measures are taken properly. The Production house of Asit Modiji looks after all of us very well. We have been given a pick up and drop facility from the production house. This is the 13th year of our show and the stow is still doing well. I feel one of the reasons behind the success of our producer Asit Modiji is because he is a good person. There has been nobody on the sets whose payment has been delayed or not been on time. He has made sure that all the artists are paid on time,” concluded the actor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).