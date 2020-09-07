Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak a.k.a Nattu kaka got hospitalised due to health complications. Nattu kaka, aged 75, developed a lump in his throat and was hospitalised for his surgery. He recently interacted with a publication, informing about his return to the TV serial. He hopes to return by Navaratri and also asked his fans to pray for his health. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Reveals His Attachment With The Show, Says 'I Wish to Take My Last Breath on the Set'.

In his chat with Spotboye.com, he said, "I have been hospitalised since two days now and today at 3 my surgery will take place. A lump was detected in my neck sometime back but it's been increasing and that is making me feel uneasy. The surgery is major and will go for 3-4 hours. Post which they will be keeping me in ICU and I will have to spend at least a week here. But I believe in God he will make things easy for me. I am positive and want to request all my fans to pray for me."

The producers of the family show also extended financial help to the actor. They asked him to prioritize his health first and also asked him to return at only after recovering.

