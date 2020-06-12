Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Reveals His Attachment With The Show, Says 'I Wish to Take My Last Breath on the Set'

TV Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 06:51 PM IST
A+
A-
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Reveals His Attachment With The Show, Says 'I Wish to Take My Last Breath on the Set'
Ghanshyam Nayak akak Nattu Kaka (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While major respite has come to the film and television industries with the Maharashtra Government permitting the beginning of shoots from Mid-June, it has come as a bane for child artists who are below 10 years of age and senior actors above 65 years of age. The government has barred them for shooting for their respective projects given that they are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Not Decided on Date For Resuming Shoots.

And while the debate has been going on a while, like other senior actors, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka, a role that is essayed by actor Ghanshyam Nayak, has also joined in making his displeasure evident about not being able to shoot. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani To Return To Film 12 Years Special Episode? Producer Asit Modi Reacts.

In a conversation with SpotBoyE, Ghanshyam was quoted as saying, "Next month I will be completing 12 years with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, so you can imagine how close I am with the character and my whole team. We have completed almost 3000 episodes together."

Revealing that he is completely fit and healthy and is all set to shoot, Ghanshyam told the portal, "I will continue with the show as I am capable and very healthy. And nothing has been conveyed by the producers to me, so, I am very much part of it and will always be. Ever since this news has spread that due to government rules I may not shoot for the show, a lot of messages have come from my fans and well-wishers that the show will be incomplete without you. Nattu Kaka ko Taarak Mehta mein hona hi chahiye.Television Shows Barred From Letting Actors Above 65 Years of Age Return To Work, FWICE To Approach State and Central Governments Over Diktat (Deets Inside).

However, he also revealed that while show's producer Asit Kumar Modi also wants him to shoot for the show, the producer is tied up with the Government rules and can not go against them to accommodate the actor. "He is very much ready to shoot with me but obviously he can't go against the government rule. I am the senior-most artiste on the show. But I have left everything on God now, as I believe him in a lot and I am praying that they alter the rules and permit me also to shoot for the show, which is my life," he was quoted as saying. Natu Kaka From TMKOC, Sarla Kashyap From Naati Pinky and More - Popular Senior Characters We Might Not See On Small Screens As Per FWICE COVID-19 Guidelines.

"I am ready (to return to shooting) because if I will not act, I may die. As an artist, I want to work till last day of my life. Due to God's grace, I am well to do and have a big happy family around me but the idea of not shooting makes me feel depressed. And even at the age of 75, I am healthy enough to work. If they give me a call time for tomorrow, I will be there on the set on time to roll," Ghanshyam revealed.

The passionate actor also concluded, "This show has changed my life and the popularity it has given, makes me feel on top of the world. It's been such a long time working here that I have made everything out of it. I am so attached to the show that sometimes, I wish to take my last breath on the set."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ghanshyam Nayak Ghanshyam Nayak as Nattu Kaka Nattu Kaka Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
You might also like
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani To Return To Film 12 Years Special Episode? Producer Asit Modi Reacts
TV

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani To Return To Film 12 Years Special Episode? Producer Asit Modi Reacts
Natu Kaka From TMKOC, Sarla Kashyap From Naati Pinky and More - Popular Senior Characters We Might Not See On Small Screens As Per FWICE COVID-19 Guidelines
TV

Natu Kaka From TMKOC, Sarla Kashyap From Naati Pinky and More - Popular Senior Characters We Might Not See On Small Screens As Per FWICE COVID-19 Guidelines
Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta - This Is How Much The Actors Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Earn Per Episode (Details Inside)
TV

Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta - This Is How Much The Actors Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Earn Per Episode (Details Inside)
Jethalal Funny Memes That Will Make Even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi Laugh Out Loud
Viral

Jethalal Funny Memes That Will Make Even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi Laugh Out Loud
Did You Know Munmun Dutta Aka Babita From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Had Once Featured In A Commercial With Shah Rukh Khan? (Watch Video)
TV

Did You Know Munmun Dutta Aka Babita From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Had Once Featured In A Commercial With Shah Rukh Khan? (Watch Video)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Tanmay Vekaria and Sonalika Joshi, Actor Azhar Shaikh’s Building Gets Sealed as a Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive
TV

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Tanmay Vekaria and Sonalika Joshi, Actor Azhar Shaikh’s Building Gets Sealed as a Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive
Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla Make it to Top 5 Non-Fiction Personalities List (View Tweet)
TV

Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla Make it to Top 5 Non-Fiction Personalities List (View Tweet)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhabhi's Building Sealed After Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19
TV

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhabhi's Building Sealed After Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement