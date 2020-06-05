Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Not Decided on Date For Resuming Shoots

Munmun Dutta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Maharashtra Government a few days back, after a conversation with all the producers via online conference, decided that television and film shoots could resume from June. And the hustle and bustle of sets being cleaned and sanitised and some sets even re-locating to green-zone areas has already begun. However, there are some show makers who are yet to decide on when to begin their filming schedules.

And from amongst these, is Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The makers of the show, Neela Telefilms and producer Asit Kumar Modi have not yet zeroed down on the date for beginning their shoots, revealed actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the show hottie Babita Iyer.

"The thing is we haven't really decided when is it going to start. But our producer definitely had the idea to start it soon after undertaking all precautionary measures. That's a great idea. Everything is still at the planning stage. Everyone has to weigh their pros and cons, plan everything accordingly, and then resume work," revealed Mummun to Pinkvilla.

Welcoming the move of shoots beginning, despite there being not much respite in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Munmun explained, "At the end of the day, we all have a family and home to support. I don't want to speak for others, but I definitely do. Everyone is fighting their own battles financially and I definitely welcome the move by the government to open things up gradually in phases and let people work, just like how different countries around the world are opening up slowly."

"With how the situation is currently, it is evident that we have to live with the virus until vaccines are available, just like we live with many other deadly viruses and bacterias. People cannot be under lockdown forever. It’s a good thing that things are opening up in phases. I will be happy to get back to work with as many precautions as possible," concludes Munmun. Well, we feel yaa!!