The much-awaited 19th season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere soon! The reality show marks the return of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the iconic host for his 16th season. In a recently released promo of Bigg Boss 19, the makers introduced a new twist with the theme, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar.” Amid the list of celebrities and influencers reportedly participating in the upcoming season, former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala is said to be among the potential contestants. Are the rumours true? Let’s find out! ‘Bigg Boss 19’: TMKOC’s Gurucharan Singh Aka Sodhi CONFIRMED for Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Entering ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House?

While speaking to SCREEN, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reacted to speculations surrounding her participation in Bigg Boss 19 and denied them once and for all. She said, "I have no idea about this. I was approached for the show last year. This year, I have not been approached." On the other hand, a TellyChakkar report claimed that Gurucharan Singh, another former TMKOC actor who played Jennifer's husband in the popular sitcom, will also participate in the show.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s Instagram Post

When Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Accused ‘TMKOC’ Producer Asit Modi of Harassment

Jennifer Mistry was all over the internet in 2023 after she accused TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi of harassing her and passing offensive comments on her. She had also filed a sexual harassment case against him in 2024, which she won. Months after the verdict, the 46-year-old actress came up with more disturbing revelations. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer shared that the show's Operations Head, Sohail Ramani, verbally abused her over a phone call in 2018. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Tentative Contestant List: From Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid to TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta – Rumoured Celebrities Set To Spice Up the Drama Inside ‘BB19’ House.

She claimed that when she approached Asit Kumar Modi seeking help, he made inappropriate remarks and allegedly said, "Sexy lag rahi ho." What shocked everyone the most was the Singapore incident of 2019, where the actress stated that during the TMKOC team’s visit to the country, Asit Kumar invited her to his room to have whisky. She also accused him of making sexualised comments about her here and there throughout the trip. Jennifer Mistry Strongly Reacts to Her Victory in Sexual Harassment Case Against TMKOC’s Producer Asit Modi, Says, ‘I Am Not Accepting the Verdict’.

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on JioHotstar and Colors TV on August 24, 2025. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, and will air on Colors TV at 10:30pm.

