Actor Taha Shah Badussha is excited about his digital outing in the upcoming web series Bekaboo 2. He says the role allowed him to push his limits. "I play a character that has layers I have not explored before. Bekaboo 2 made me push my limits as a performer on screen," he said. Kriti Sanon’s Mimi, Monika Panwar’s Dukaan – How Bollywood Is Ready To Bring Surrogacy on the Big Screen.

Taha has earlier worked in three episodes of the popular web series Made In Heaven in 2019. Before that, he gained prominence with his role in the 2011 Bollywood film, Luv Ka The End, and he feels his new assignment on the web has everything needed in a pure entertainer. Drishyam 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date and Time of Mohanlal, Meena's Film Releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

"There is love, hate, revenge, thrill, mystery, sensuousness and much more, (it is) an out an out psycho thriller," he described Bekaboo 2. The romantic crime thriller web series features Taha alongside actress Priya Banerjee. Bekaboo 2 is slated to stream on Alt Balaji from March 15.

