An old clip from Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan featuring producer Ektaa Kapoor and her brother, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, has surfaced online, attracting massive backlash from netizens. The decade-old video dates back to a time when Tusshar Kapoor and Radhika Apte were rumoured to be dating. In 2011, Radhika Apte was not yet a well-known personality in Bollywood. The rumours began after the release of her film Shor in the City, co-starring Tusshar Kapoor. However, she later denied the rumours, calling them a publicity gimmick. Now, a throwback video from Koffee with Karan is drawing massive criticism for a comment made by Ektaa Kapoor. Ekta Kapoor Covers Her Face As Paparazzi Capture Photos; Viral Video Shows Security Shielding Her – WATCH.

Ektaa Kapoor Mocks Radhika Apte in Old Clip From ‘KWK’

During her appearance in Karan Johar's controversial talk show, Koffee with Karan, in 2011, Ektaa Kapoor made a certain comment about her Shor in the City actress Radhika Apte. In a clip shared on Reddit, the producer could be seen teasing her brother about her rumoured girlfriend (Radhika Apte). Everything was fine until Ektaa tried to mock the actress by commenting on her appearance. She went on to call her "she is attractive in a horsey sort of way." On the other hand, Tushaar Kapoor could be seen trying his best to divert the conversation. After a point, even Karan Johar insisted on the same.

Ektaa Kapoor Takes a Dig at Radhika Apte in Old Video

As soon as the decade-old video was shared on the platform, netizens quickly reacted to it and criticised Ektaa Kapoor for her harsh and unnecessary comments on Radhika Apte. A user wrote, "Ektaa's 64 teeth calling Radhika Apte 'attractive in a horsey way'? I mean, you are also attractive in a gauthka way." Another user commented, "Ektaa is attractive in Alt Balaji way." Radhika Apte Announces Birth of Her First Child With Husband Benedict Taylor, Shares First Glimpse of Her ‘One Week Old’ (View Pic).

Netizens Slam Ektaa Kapoor for Making ‘Horsey’ Remark on Radhika Apte

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Radhika Apte had once reacted to the dating rumours with Tusshar Kapoor in an interview and said, "They only spread link-up rumours about me and Tusshar. I was studying for my exams in London and was clueless about it." Radhika Apte recently embraced parenthood as she welcomed her first child with her husband, Benedict Taylor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).