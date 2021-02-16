Drishyam 2, the sequel to Jeethu Joseph's 2013 blockbuster Drishyam starring Mohanlal in the lead, is on the way. Its trailer has left the Malayalam Superstar's fans intrigued. Drishyam 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, against fans' expectations that it would have theatrical release. Going by the film's trailer, it would be a continuation of the saga of Mohanlal's Georgekutty and his family, as they fear the ghosts of their dark secret are returning to haunt them. Drishyam 2 Actor Mohanlal Talks About The Advantage Of Releasing His Upcoming Malayalam Film On An OTT Platform

Well, just before you plan to watch Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video, here is everything you need to know about Mohanlal starrer. Drishyam 2: Pics Of Mohanlal And Meena’s Reel Family That You Must See Before The Film Releases!

Cast

In Drishyam 2 Mohanlal reprises the role of George Kutty. Written and Directed by Jeethu Joseph the film also stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles.

Plot

Drishyam was about a cable-operator Georgekutty who uses his wits to protect his family from the law after his wife (Meena) and daughter (Ansiba) accidentally kill the son of a cop (Asha Sarath), who was trying to molest the daughter. Drishyam 2 will start from exactly where the first film ended. It will revolve around Georgekutty and his family trying to return to their normal lives, but their past is catching up with them.

Speaking about Drishyam 2, filmmaker Jeethu said, "The family doesn’t know how to handle such pressure. Each character has different problems. For example, Rani is feeling completely lost and isolated. Anumol, who is the least affected member in this family, has developed a ‘don’t care attitude.’ Georgekutty has become more confident and careless. And Anju has some psychological issues."

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of Drishyam 2:

Telecast Date, Time and Platform

Drishyam 2 will start streaming only on Amazon Prime Video from February 19. However, going by the past trend, there is a high chance that the movie would drop on February 18 itself at 10 pm IST.

Movie Review

Reviews of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 are not out yet. LatestLY will soon upload the film's review so stay tuned for any update on the Jeethu Joseph directorial.

