New Delhi, February 12: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada on Wednesday, Februrary 11, informed the Lok Sabha that 25 Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms were banned by the central government for airing inappropriate content in 2025. The action, led by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), follows a series of warnings and consultations with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and experts in child and women’s rights.

The ban targets apps and websites that were allegedly distributing obscene, vulgar, and in some cases, pornographic material under the guise of digital entertainment. The government had directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and app stores such as Apple Store and Play Store to disable access to 25 OTT platforms. Below is the complete list of the 25 banned OTT platforms:

No. OTT Platform Name 1 ALTT (ALTBalaji) 2 Ullu 3 Big Shots App 4 Desiflix 5 Boomex 6 NeonX VIP 7 Navarasa Lite 8 Gulab App 9 Kangan App 10 Bull App 11 ShowHit 12 Jalva App 13 Wow Entertainment 14 Look Entertainment 15 Hitprime 16 Fugi 17 Feneo 18 ShowX 19 Sol Talkies 20 Adda TV 21 HotX VIP 22 Hulchul App 23 MoodX 24 Triflicks 25 Mojflix

The government cited multiple legal provisions to justify the ban, primarily focusing on the Information Technology Act, 2000. Specifically, Section 67 (prohibiting obscene material) and Section 67A (dealing with sexually explicit content) were invoked. Indian Govt Bans Pakistani Dramas, Songs, Films and Podcasts on OTT Platforms & Other Streaming Services Amid Rising Tensions.

Furthermore, the platforms were found to be in breach of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. According to the Ministry, the content often lacked meaningful storylines or social messages, relying instead on "distasteful and bizarre" sequences designed solely to increase viewership through nudity and explicit visuals.

The ban came into effect after nearly a year of scrutiny. In September 2024, the government issued advisories to these platforms to align with the Code of Ethics. However, investigations by the Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) revealed that several platforms were circumventing warnings. 'Porn' on OTT Platforms: Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association Urges Complete Ban on Online Pornography and Unfiltered Obscenity on OTT Platforms.

For instance, some platforms reportedly removed objectionable content temporarily only to re-upload unedited versions later or migrate to new domains to bypass ISP blocks.

