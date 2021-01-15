Tandav marks Ali Abbas Zafar's OTT debut with a show that is everything politics. Saif Ali Khan steps in the shoes of the lead character for this 9-episodes show which talks about the manipulation of power and agenda in Indian politics. The show also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias, Kritika Avasthi, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Kumud Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Paresh Pahuja, Amyra Dastur in key roles. The trailer had left the audience quite intrigued to watch this political drama and witness Saif's powerful performance. The show has finally made it online and has become the topic of discussion amongst Twitteratis. Tandav Review: A Diabolical Saif Ali Khan Leads a Brilliant Cast in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gutsy, if Uneven, OTT Debut Series.

Tandav is trending on Twitter as several people who have watched the show are discussing whether they like the show or not. While many are loving the story and the powerful performances of the cast, a section of users felt that the show was a propaganda to hail the left-wing politics. Saif, Sunil have clearly impressed the audience with his performance leaving the audience wanting for a second season as well.

Took me exactly 5 hours to finish #Tandav 👀 and I must say what an amazing performance by Saif Ali Khan, absolutely loved it! Hopefully it doesn’t take 2 years to release the second season 🌚 #TandavOnPrime #mco2021 pic.twitter.com/Hmp5jXSuZK — Mir Aziz (@itsmiraziz) January 15, 2021

I jst cmplt all epis of #Tandav at 5:10 A.M but can't sleep wdout describe the role played by @WhoSunilGrover . Wht a swag man.jst wow in negative role also!! Natural and realistic actor. Bengali mein bole toh "Gurudev" 💥 Take love man❤#TandavOnPrime #Tandav #tandavreview — Arif Mollick (@arifmollick8578) January 15, 2021

Amazing storyline and background score of #tandav by @aliabbaszafar. A must watch for the performances by @Kritika_Kamra @Mdzeeshanayyub @WhoSunilGrover @DinoMorea9 and other amazing actors. Available on @PrimeVideoIN. A must watch. 4.5/5 stars ratings. — Tushar Tiwari (@tushartiwari199) January 14, 2021

I just completed 5 Episodes of #Tandav,it is just awesome I'm hooked to The story Till Now ,The story just gives you The Hint of Real Politics ! I'm also in Love with #SaifAliKhan & @Mdzeeshanayyub .Both are Just Nailed Thier Roles Till Now . Going to catch fully #TandavOnPrime pic.twitter.com/erJrJwtWfD — HARIPRASAD (@_Flim_factory_) January 14, 2021

I can watch this lord shiva's shiv #Tandav Stotram thousand times but cant survive #SaifAliKhan 's leftist propaganda web series tandav. pic.twitter.com/wGJax2VnjP — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) January 15, 2021

Ali Abbas Zadar Director ready with his propaganda OTT show #Tandav, In the first 15mins #ZesanAyyub so called Liberal bastard showed as Lord Shiva abusing on the stage, now if Bhakt abuse then don't cry!! Degrading Freedom of Speech!!#BoycottTandav pic.twitter.com/ftQz480BDp — तूफान का देवता Thor 😇 (@Garv_JaiHind) January 15, 2021

Completed watching #Tandav & To be honest, It's an average one time watch. The political set up was good. But, I personally didn't like the deliberate Glorification of left wing in the series. Performances were top notch Music was great. Saif and Sunil were awesome #TandavOnPrime pic.twitter.com/n8huI4yzIn — Kaustuv Dwivedi (@dwivedi_kaustuv) January 15, 2021

The OTT #Tandav is used by anti-national gang to glorify the JNU incident and to mock Hindu deities. Their agenda was to defame "Hindus", "Brahman", "Modi", "India". Still, if you favour Secualrism in India, then you are not a true Indian for me. pic.twitter.com/fHwWK7oggS — ♡✾♤ Torchbearer ♤❀♡ (@belwether_ankur) January 15, 2021

It is being said that Saif Ali Khan's character is right-winged with his political ambition and his persona is inspired by Rahul Gandhi. Dimple Kapadia is playing the powerful political supremo and Saif's mother and the reference for her character have said to be drawn from none other than Sonia Gandhi. Zeeshan Ayyub's angry youth character undeniable has shades of Kanhaiya Kumar in him. Tandav Full Episodes in HD Leaked on Tamilrockers & Torrent Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Saif Ali Khan’s Web Series Becomes a Victim of Online Piracy!

Team Latestly also reviewed the show saying, "While it may be nowhere in the league of, say, House of Cards or even Pataal Lok, Tandav is Ali Abbas Zafar's boldest and strongest offering to date. The web-series captivates you with its assorted, flawed characters, dubious power-plays and (occasionally, not so) sly references to real-life political drama." Have you watched the show yet, let us know your views on it in the comments section below.

