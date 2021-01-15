Tandav marks Ali Abbas Zafar's OTT debut with a show that is everything politics. Saif Ali Khan steps in the shoes of the lead character for this 9-episodes show which talks about the manipulation of power and agenda in Indian politics. The show also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias, Kritika Avasthi, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Kumud Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Paresh Pahuja, Amyra Dastur in key roles. The trailer had left the audience quite intrigued to watch this political drama and witness Saif's powerful performance. The show has finally made it online and has become the topic of discussion amongst Twitteratis. Tandav Review: A Diabolical Saif Ali Khan Leads a Brilliant Cast in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gutsy, if Uneven, OTT Debut Series.

Tandav is trending on Twitter as several people who have watched the show are discussing whether they like the show or not. While many are loving the story and the powerful performances of the cast, a section of users felt that the show was a propaganda to hail the left-wing politics. Saif, Sunil have clearly impressed the audience with his performance leaving the audience wanting for a second season as well.

It is being said that Saif Ali Khan's character is right-winged with his political ambition and his persona is inspired by Rahul Gandhi. Dimple Kapadia is playing the powerful political supremo and Saif's mother and the reference for her character have said to be drawn from none other than Sonia Gandhi. Zeeshan Ayyub's angry youth character undeniable has shades of Kanhaiya Kumar in him. Tandav Full Episodes in HD Leaked on Tamilrockers & Torrent Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Saif Ali Khan’s Web Series Becomes a Victim of Online Piracy!

Team Latestly also reviewed the show saying, "While it may be nowhere in the league of, say, House of Cards or even Pataal Lok, Tandav is Ali Abbas Zafar's boldest and strongest offering to date. The web-series captivates you with its assorted, flawed characters, dubious power-plays and (occasionally, not so) sly references to real-life political drama." Have you watched the show yet, let us know your views on it in the comments section below.

