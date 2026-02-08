Following their official relationship announcement late last year, actress Kritika Kamra and popular sports presenter Gaurav Kapur are reportedly preparing to tie the knot. Sources close to the couple suggest the wedding is scheduled for late March or early April 2026. The ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair held in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends, followed by a grand reception for industry colleagues. Did Kritika Kamra CONFIRM Her Relationship With Gaurav Kapur? Actress Shares Adorable Photos From Their Breakfast Date on Instagram (View Post).

Are Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Getting Married in March 2026?

Speculation regarding the couple's nuptials intensified this week as reports emerged that wedding preparations are already underway. According to an exclusive report by Hindustan Times, a source revealed that the duo is ready to take the next step in their relationship.

"Kritika and Gaurav are in a happy space together and ready to take their relationship to the next level," a source told Hindustan Times. "They are planning to tie the knot in March end or in the first week of April."

While the couple is still "carving out the details of the wedding functions," the publication noted that they will definitely host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai.

From 'Breakfast Dates' to Jaisalmer

The couple first sparked widespread media interest in December 2025 when Kamra shared a candid photo of a breakfast date on Instagram. The "soft launch" of their relationship was followed by a joint New Year’s celebration in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, alongside close friends, including Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge.

Kamra, 37, a household name since her breakout role in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, has recently earned acclaim for her work in digital series like Bambai Meri Jaan and her recent Netflix release Saare Jahan Se Achha. Kapur, 44, is widely recognised as the face of IPL’s Extraaa Innings T20 and the creator of the popular YouTube series Breakfast with Champions.

Background and Personal Milestones

This will be the first marriage for Kritika Kamra, who has previously been in high-profile relationships within the television industry. For Gaurav Kapur, this marks his second marriage; he was previously married to actress Kirat Bhattal from 2014 until their separation in 2021. ‘Fell Into ’26 Nicely’: Kritika Kamra Welcomes 2026 With Gaurav Kapur in Jaisalmer, Shares Candid Moments With Close Friends (View Post).

As fans and netizens continue to share their excitement on social media, the couple remains focused on their respective careers. Kamra is currently balancing multiple acting projects, while Kapur remains a central figure in sports broadcasting as the spring cricket season approaches.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).