Tandav has been creating quite some noise ever since its first announcement. The political thriller created by Ali Abbas Zafar is a passionate project that he created with Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The show will talk about politics, power and manipulation and will uncover the darkest ways of how diplomacies work. The makers have been raising the excitement for the show with posters, teaser and a moving trailer and have finally handed the final product to the audience today. The show is available for everyone to watch on Amazon Prime Video now but a few hours before its premiere the show became the newest target of online privacy and full episodes of the show are now available for the audience to see for free. Tandav is now available for free download online as well. Search engine platforms are currently flooded with keywords like Tandav Full Series Available, Tandav Full Episodes in HD, Tandav episodes download on Filmyzilla, Tandav TamilRockers download and more and they are reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Tandav Review: A Diabolical Saif Ali Khan Leads a Brilliant Cast in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gutsy, if Uneven, OTT Debut Series.

Tandav also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias, Kritika Avasthi, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Kumud Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Paresh Pahuja, Amyra Dastur in key roles. Written by Gaurav Solanki of Article 15 fame, and produced by Offside Entertainment, the show will be a the nine-part political series. In an interview, Sunil Grover has revealed that a lot of the scene from the show were shot in the Royal Pataudi Palace.

Tamilrockers leaked all the episodes within a day of its release for free download. There are numerous search terms being used in order to download the full series such as Tandav Full Series Download, Tandav Full Series Tamilrockers, Tandav Full Series Tamilrockers HD Download, Tandav Full Series Download Tamilrockers, Tandav Full Series Telegram, Tandav Telegram links, Tandav Full Series HD Telegram, and so on. Tandav: Lot of Scenes From Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon Prime Show Were Shot in the Royal Pataudi Palace, Says Sunil Grover.

Talking more about piracy, as per reports, India has seen a big spike in online piracy in the post-COVID-19 era. Online film piracy rose 62% in India in the last week of March 2020. "Somehow, we don’t seem to mind that malware attached to some of these sites may eat into our own data and damage our private systems," senior executive at a technology solutions firm told The Mint, adding that names like Stremio, Popcorn Time, 123Movies and Tamil Rockers top the list of torrent websites offering movies for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).