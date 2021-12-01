Bollywood singer Shaan talks about the title track he has sung for the ongoing TV show 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' and also reveals the reason for saying 'yes' to it. The show features Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles. Shaan says: "When the makers of 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' approached me with the song, I was really kicked about it and said 'yes' instantly. While I've lent my voice to several songs, I've never done such a heartwarming number for a TV show. So, it was a challenge I wanted to take up. In fact, they told me that they always had me in mind for this song." Shaan Reveals How He Feels About New Age Musicians, Says ‘There Are No Walls in Music Today and Everything Is Accepted’.

Shaan adds on working on the track and recording it in a short time. He also shares his liking for the storyline: "I couldn't say no. I came on board immediately, and we started working on it in a couple of days. I remember we were bouncing off ideas one fine day and a tune came to my mind. We immediately recorded it and in one sitting, the song was complete. Everyone loved it instantly and I personally feel it really goes well with the show's theme. I am really enjoying the story of this show now." Shaan To Release His Iconic Song ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’ in All New Avatar on October 27!

'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' showcases the story of a girl Krisha Chaturvedi, played by Anjali Tatrari and how her life changes after getting married into a royal family. It airs on Zee TV.

