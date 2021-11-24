Singer Shaan, who has belted out hits after hits such as 'Tanha dil', 'Deewangi deewangi' and 'Kuch to hua hai among many others, is happy that there are no walls in music today and that everything is accepted by listeners. Shaan, who has been featured as the 'Artiste Of The Week' at BIG FM's 'The Blue Mic', gained spotlight in 1999 with the number 'Bhool Ja' and the game changed completely for him in 2000, when he sang a superhit song 'Tanha dil tanha safar'. Shaan To Release His Iconic Song ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’ in All New Avatar on October 27!

Talking about how he feels about new age musicians, Shaan in a conversation with IANS said: "We have very exciting new talent and also new genres of music that were not as popular in our times like Desi Rap, Folk Fusion etc. Having said that, there are no walls in music today and everything is accepted." Be it 'My dil goes goes mmm' or 'Chup chupke' among many others, Shaan has been associated with romantic songs throughout his career. Singer Shaan Recalls Moment of His Father Manas Mukherjee Working With Kishore Kumar.

Is there any specific reason? "I may have been labelled as a romantic singer but I have sung many party songs and other genres too. But yes romance is my forte I guess," he added. The Blue Mic, is an initiative by BIG FM and Hungama Artist Aloud. It is a platform to explore new music. How does a platform like this help singers reach out to the masses?

Shaan said: "Radio and digital platforms have a massive reach and platforms like ‘The Blue Mic' that cater to young musicians, music hobbyists and music lovers, there couldn't be a better place to showcase young emerging talent." So, what is coming up next for Shaan? "More songs, more music, will also explore other avenues like acting, curating shows," the singer concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).