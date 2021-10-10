Singer Shaan who recently celebrated his birthday, is all set to give his fans a special treat. As Shaan's iconic 'Tanha Dil' clocks 20 years, the singer will celebrate the occasion by releasing a new 'Tanha Dil Tanha Safar'. The new version of 'Tanha Dil' will be completely different from the original one. It will deal with the topic of mental health and is backed by leading pharma brand, Lupin. Shaan Birthday Special: From O Re Kanchi to Main Hoon Don, Singer’s Shah Rukh Khan Songs That Are Timeless! (Watch Videos).

Post COVID-19, there was a dramatic spike in the number of people battling depression. Shaan felt that a song that addresses the issue sensitively is the need of the hour and hence the idea of 'Tanha Dil Tanha Safar' was born.Commenting on the same, "Releasing the new version of Tanha Dil had been on my mind for a while and coincidentally it's happening 20 years after the first track. We have tried to deal with a delicate topic sensitively and I hope people apart from enjoying the song, imbibe the message as well." Shaan Opens Up on How Important Was Bollywood Classic Dil Chahta Hai for His Career.

He added, "Mental Health is a long and hard condition to deal with but there always is a light at the end of the tunnel. I am so glad that Lupin could come on board and support us in our vision. Our song earnestly deals with the issue and I hope it brings a smile on people's faces.. Don't let them Struggle in silence, together let's make them #SayYesToLife." The track, though focusing on a serious issue, has the same magic and soulfulness that has made the singer a household name for decades.

