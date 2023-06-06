Actor Arjun Bijlani, who will be soon seen in the upcoming television show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, plays a neurosurgeon in the show which is a modern take on the legend of Shiv and Shakti. Pratik Sehajpal’s Pics With K-pop Singer Aroora Leave Fans Thrilled!.

Based in the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi, the show is a tale of love, showcasing a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. This contemporary take explores whether Shakti will become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love.

Talking about his character, Arjun said, "I had to say yes to the show simply because of the character I am going to play. It is very different from the roles I have played in the past. It is truly a fascinating story, unique and full of twists that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

"I personally love the way Shiv's character has been written. Shiv is a well-defined yet challenging character with several different shades. He is a 30-year-old neurosurgeon and his life takes a 360-degree turn after a major event."

He added, "I believe before starting anything new, one should seek blessings from Bappa. Therefore, I visited the Siddhivinayak temple right before travelling for the shoot in Varanasi. As always, I need everyone's love and blessings to make this project a success. I just hope I do justice to my character as well as the story."

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti will premiere soon on Zee TV.

