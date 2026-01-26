‘The 50’: Farah Khan to NOT Host JioHotstar’s Upcoming Reality Show Amid Promo Speculations? Here’s What We Know

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Contrary to widespread speculation, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan will not be the host of the upcoming high-stakes reality show, The 50. While Khan has been prominently featured in the show's high-octane promotional campaign, latest reports confirm her role is limited to the project's launch and marketing rather than a permanent hosting position. ‘The 50’ List of Contestants.

The show, which is an Indian adaptation of the popular French format Les Cinquante, is scheduled to premiere on February 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Farah Khan To Not Host ‘The 50’?

The clarification regarding the show's host came via veteran entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani. In a recent social media update, Lalwani addressed the confusion caused by the promotional material, explicitly stating that Khan's presence in the trailers does not indicate she will be steering the series daily.

"Farah Khan is NOT the host of 'The 50'. She has only shot for the promos and the grand premiere. The show will actually be 'hosted' by the Lion."

This insight confirms that while Khan provides the star power for the launch, the contestants will be left to the mercy of the "Lion" for the remainder of the season.

Farah Khan Will Not Be Hosting ‘The 50’, Claim Reports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vickey Lalwani (@iamvickeylalwani)

Promotional Role vs Hosting Duties

For several weeks, teaser trailers and posters featured Farah Khan alongside a mysterious "Lion" figure, leading many fans to assume she would be the primary face of the series. Khan herself had released statements praising the show’s "unprecedented scale" and its potential to "shake up" the traditional patterns of Indian reality television.

Watch the Promo of ‘The 50’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

However, sources close to the production have clarified that while Khan is the face of the marketing blitz, the actual gameplay will be overseen by the enigmatic "Lion" a masked supervisor who issues challenges and dictates the rules of the house. This creative choice aligns with the original international format, where a masked figure acts as the primary antagonist and arbiter. ‘The 50’ Reality Show: Premiere Date, Format, Host, Confirmed Contestants and Where To Watch the New Celebrity Series - Details Inside.

‘The 50’ to Run for 50 Episodes?

Beyond the hosting news, questions have circulated regarding the length and frequency of the series. Lalwani further clarified the timeline of the production in his report, noting the specific duration fans can expect for this new format "The show will run for 50 episodes," Lalwani confirmed, indicating a daily broadcast schedule that will see the massive roster of contestants whittled down to a single winner over seven weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Vickey Lalwani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).