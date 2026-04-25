‘Khalnayak Returns’ Official Announcement: Sanjay Dutt Revives Iconic Role; Where To Watch 1993 Original ‘Khal Nayak’ on OTT

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In a major announcement for fans of 90s action cinema, superstar Sanjay Dutt has officially unveiled the first look and teaser for Khalnayak Returns. The sequel comes 33 years after the original Subhash Ghai directorial cemented Dutt’s status as the ultimate anti-hero, "Ballu." 'Khalnayak Returns': Sanjay Dutt Unleashes His Dark, Intense Aura in Sequel Teaser.

Sanjay Dutt Reveals ‘Khalnayak 2’ Origin

During a high-profile launch event on Friday, April 24, 2026, attended by his wife Maanayata Dutt, the actor shared the emotional origin story of the sequel. Dutt revealed that the concept for Khalnayak Returns took shape during his time in prison in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. "I asked around 4,000 inmates if they were interested in a sequel to Khal Nayak, and the response was overwhelming," Dutt recalled. He tasked the inmates with writing their own ideas for a second part, eventually presenting a collection of their stories to Subhash Ghai after being released on parole. Ghai, whom Dutt described as a "legend and man of entertainment," will be a key part of the upcoming project.

Where To Watch ‘Khal Nayak’ on OTT

As excitement grows for the return of Ballu Balram, fans eager to revisit the iconic 1993 action drama can easily stream it across multiple platforms. The film, remembered for the hit track Choli Ke Peeche and the gripping rivalry between Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, is currently available on ZEE5 for free with ads, on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers, and on YouTube where viewers can rent or purchase it via YouTube Movies. Khalnayak Returns' Confirmed: Aspect Production Secures Sequel with Sanjay Dutt.

'Khalnayak Returns' Promises Gritty Twist

Released on August 6, 1993, Khal Nayak was the second-highest-grossing film of its year. The story follows Inspector Ram (Jackie Shroff) and Sub-Inspector Ganga (Madhuri Dixit) as they attempt to capture the notorious criminal Ballu (Sanjay Dutt). The film is celebrated for its powerful performances by Rakhee Gulzar and Anupam Kher, as well as its legendary soundtrack. While details regarding the full cast of Khalnayak Returns are still under wraps, the teaser suggests a gritty, modern take on Ballu’s redemption or continued descent into the underworld.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).