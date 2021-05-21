Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman on Friday demanded calling off the Amazon Prime web series 'The Family Man 2' as it portrays Tamils as vicious and the Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as terrorists. In a statement issued here Seeman said that the trailer of the web series 'The Family Man 2' is shocking. "The series seeks to intentionally portray the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious people. It is no coincidence that Chennai has been chosen as the location," Seeman said. The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee’s Show Renewed for Another Season Already.

According to him, the web series story revolves around an Eelam - in Sri Lanka- woman who is portrayed as a militant. "The colour of her dress resembles that of an LTTE uniform, with dialogues referring to links between the militant group and the Pakistani ISI," Seeman said. "In a situation where 2 lakh Tamils in Eelam have been slaughtered by the tyranny of Sinhala chauvinism, the attempt to portray the Tamils as terrorists through a web series that stand as the greatest democrats and seeking justice in the international forums through moral and legal struggle is highly condemnable," Seeman added.

According to him as soon as the trailer of the series, which was created to mislead Tamils, was released, Tamils all over the world have been registering their condemnation with great anger. Urging the web series be banned, Seeman said that already, the films such as "Inam" and "Madras Cafe" that portray Tamils in a wrong manner were refrained from screening in theatres due to widespread opposition. The NTK is the third largest party in terms of vote share after the recently concluded assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. The party had secured about seven per cent vote share.

