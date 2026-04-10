Legendary filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) celebrated his birthday in grand style this week, hosting a star-studded bash in Mumbai that served as both a personal milestone and a tribute to the changing tides of Indian cinema. The party saw a reunion of industry stalwarts, including Manoj Bajpayee, Suniel Shetty and the power couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. Known for his unconventional wit, RGV took to social media to share a photo of himself cutting a birthday cake decorated with his own iconic filmography, accompanied by a characteristically provocative caption. Did Kangana Ranaut Reveal Big Secrets About PM Narendra Modi? PIB Fact Check Flags Fake AI-Generated Videos.

Ram Gopal Varma Shares Post on X - See Post

Hey Kangana, thank you for making me feel ancient 😎 Jokes apart , I truly appreciate your words and the feelings you have expressed and will strive to create more such films now ..Thank you once again !💐 https://t.co/w4pCcuUFcq — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma Praises 'Dhurandhar 2'

As he plunged a knife into the cake, RGV wrote, "STABBING my PAST with a KNIFE called Dhurandhar 2." The comment is a nod to his recent obsession with Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, which he believes has rendered previous filmmaking techniques obsolete. The filmmaker has been vocal about his admiration for the Ranveer Singh-starrer, even referring to Dhar as his new guru. 'Please Understand My Pain Too': Kangana Ranaut Says Her Restaurant Made Only INR 50 in Sales While Meeting Flood Victims in Himachal Pradesh (Watch Video)

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to RGV Post

The post drew a poignant response from Kangana Ranaut, who thanked the director for his immense contribution to her own cinematic journey. "Sir, your work and films have greatly contributed to our cinema and people’s lives... we didn’t have cinemas in our small village, but we too saw your films on DVD players and daydreamed about Mumbai," Ranaut wrote. She also praised RGV for his graciousness in appreciating the work of contemporary filmmakers.

RGV Calls 'Dhurandhar 2' a Masterclass

Ram Gopal Varma, known for his deep understanding of filmmaking, urged aspiring filmmakers to skip film institutes and instead study Dhurandhar 2 in theatres, calling it “surgical warfare on celluloid.” He praised the film’s visual intensity, highlighting the use of medium close-ups and tight frames to capture micro-expressions and hyper-masculinity, particularly in Ranveer Singh’s performance. Varma also applauded the camera work, noting the blend of low angles and shallow depth of field that creates a gritty yet stylised realism reminiscent of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Additionally, he commended the atmospheric world-building by production designer Saini Johray, emphasising how the film seamlessly fuses geopolitics and espionage without becoming preachy, making it a technical masterclass for cinema enthusiasts. ‘I’m Done Trying To Make Sense of 2025’: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Sunjay Kapur’s Sudden Death, Air India Plane Crash.

'Dhurandhar 2' Crosses INR 1,600 Crore

Ram Gopal Varma’s praise for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge appears justified as the film continues its record-breaking box office run, cementing its status as a global phenomenon. As of now, the film has reportedly earned INR 1,048.42 crore in India net, INR 1,255.23 crore in India gross and INR 410 crore overseas, taking its total worldwide collection to an impressive INR 1,665.23 crore. With numbers climbing daily, RGV’s bold claim that everything created before March 19, 2026, would soon feel stale reflects the audience’s strong embrace of this new wave of high-octane Indian cinema.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).