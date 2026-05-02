‘The Great Indian Kapil’ Show Samay Raina and BeerBiceps Episode: Release Time and Where To Watch – Details Inside

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To mark World Laughter Day, the digital and television worlds are set to collide tonight as Netflix premieres a highly anticipated special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The installment features popular YouTube personalities Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, joining Kapil Sharma for a celebration of modern comedy and digital culture. ‘Kaun Samay?’: Ranveer Allahbadia REACTS After Samay Raina’s Dig at Him in ‘Still Alive’ Stand-Up Special (Watch Video)

‘The Great Indian Kapil’ Show Samay Raina and BeerBiceps Episode:

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Kapil Sharma’s Netflix Comedy Special

The special episode is designed as a tribute to diverse comedic styles, bridging the gap between traditional television sketch comedy and the new wave of digital content creation. Kapil Sharma noted that the episode was developed in collaboration with Netflix to offer a "natural, light-hearted, and entertaining experience" that reflects how comedy has evolved across different platforms. "Samay and Ranveer bring their unique energy to the show," Sharma said during a promotional segment. He emphasised that the goal of the collaboration is simply to "spread smiles" by bringing together the most influential voices in the current Indian entertainment landscape.

Sunil Grover Returns

The upcoming episode promises a fun mix of fan-favourite characters and fresh energy, making it a must-watch for comedy lovers. Sunil Grover returns with his sharp satirical style to lead the TGIKS news debate segment, bringing his signature humour back to the spotlight. Adding to the entertainment, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda reprise their popular roles as Mona and Sona, promising a blend of scripted chaos and spontaneous comedy. The episode also introduces a digital twist, combining Samay Raina’s edgy “Chess Base India” wit with Ranveer Allahbadia’s engaging conversational style, creating a unique mix of traditional TV humour and modern internet-driven content.

Release Time and Streaming Details

As the buzz grows on social media, Netflix has confirmed the specific release schedule for Indian audiences. The episode acts as a centrepiece for the platform’s weekend lineup, targeting the massive crossover audience that follows both Sharma and the YouTube stars.

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Platform: Netflix (Exclusively)

The team behind the show expressed that the continued support from a global audience has inspired them to keep pushing the boundaries of the variety format. With tonight's premiere, the show continues its streak of inviting internet icons to the main stage, following a trend that has seen significant viewership spikes throughout the season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).