This weekend's episode on The Kapil Sharma Show will see the comedian and his team welcome award-winning lyricists Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Muntashir and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The trio, who are considered among the top musicians of the country, will grace the show and will be seen engaging in a freewheeling conversation with Kapil Sharma where the lyricists divulge details about their journey in the industry and so much more. On The Kapil Sharma Show, Manoj Muntashir Narrates How He Chose His Career over Marrying His Love in 1997.

Turns out that Amitabh Bhattacharya, initially, used to write songs under a fictitious name. When asked by Kapil, Amitabh confirmed, "I had come here to become a singer and I felt that agar main lyrics mein apna naam dunga to kahin singing ka kaam milne se naa reh jaye. I am speaking about the late 90s when I had come here… but dheere dheere daur badla. People became more accepting and encouraging of talents that one had.” The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's How Kapil Sharma Maintains Social Distancing Between His Live Audience On Show's Sets (View Post).

Jab bataenge Afwaahon ka sach humaare superstar geetkaar, toh chhutegi zaroor hassi ki fuhaar. Miliye Amitabh Bhattacharya, Swanand Kirkire aur Manoj Muntashir se #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/eea7P8kkul — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 4, 2020

Amitabh also reminisced about one of his most popular songs, the title song of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which he penned and which was composed by Pritam, and sung by Arijit Singh. He went on to reveal that the song wasn’t even written until just before the presentation with the producer of the film! When asked by Kapil, Amitabh mentioned, “What happens with Pritam Da is that agar shaam ko che baje meeting hai, to wo kabhi kabhi paanch baje bhi dhun de dete hain… So, we had a meeting with Dharma, and I was constantly in touch with Pritam Da since morning - Dada shaam ko presentation dena hai, aap dhun dedo, mai kuch toh roughly likh lu."

"Till the last minute, he kept saying main kuch bana raha hu, maich kuch soch raha hu, main de raha hu, etc. Finally, when we left for the meeting, and as we sat in the car, he (Pritam) gave me the dhun. And it was the title song of the film for which I was briefed that it had to have a lot of shiddat and more… from Oshiwara to Khar, I was sitting in the backseat of his (Pritam) car and just kept writing and luckily it all came in a flow. By the grace of God, it got approved as is too," revealed Amitabh. Well, you won't hear us complaining but only loving the track.

