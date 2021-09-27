The Last of Us is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the next year. The talent behind the show has many people excited, and this genuinely feels like it might be one of the best video game adaptations. The game’s director Neil Druckmann and Craig Marzin of Chernobyl scribe, will bring life to the show following the journey of Joel and Ellie in a post-apocalyptic America ravaged by the infected. The series is set to premiere next year on HBO and will star Pedro Pascal and Belle Ramsey in the lead. The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s First Look From HBO Series Is Out! (View Pic).

With the fictional day set around the game, The Last of Us Day, the showrunners dropped a new still giving us our first look at Joel and Ellie. With the first look poster, it does certainly look like the looks of the characters are nailed down. So to celebrate our first look at the show, let's revisit some of the best scenes from The Last of Us.

*CAUTION, SPOILERS FOR THE LAST OF US FOLLOW*

Ellie’s Reveal

While the game thrusts us with this little girl and having no knowledge about why Joel and Tess have to deliver her to the fireflies, her reveal sure comes as a shock. Her saying that she is immune to getting infected set the stages of what to expect from the game's story. HBO’s The Last of Us Series Casts Mindhunter Fame Anna Torv as Tess.

Tess’ Death

While she isn’t technically shown dying on screen, it’s clear what’s about to happen. Tess, a long-time friend of Joel’s in the apocalypse, reveals that she was bitten by one of the infected. She then encourages Joel to deliver Ellie to the fireflies because the entirety of humanity is relying on him. This gut wrenching scene is played out perfectly and is filled with a heavy performance.

Henry and Sam’s Death

In another shocking scene, when Sam is surprisingly bitten after an encounter with the infected, he turns the next morning. Attacking Ellie first, Joel goes to save her but is stopped by Henry because he doesn’t want his little brother to die. But he shoots Sam anyway and then himself, shocking Joel and Ellie. It’s a haunting scene that just shows what the world has reduced to.

David’s Death

I have been playing video games for a long time, and no character has had it coming more than David. Running a cannibalistic group and in the process of killing Ellie, he finally loses the upper hand and gets a machete to his head. Set to a haunting tune, you can see how scared Ellie is and it ends with her being graced by Joel.

The Giraffe’s

After a slew of extremely depressing entries, this is probably the most uplifting scene in the game. While on their way to the Firefly hospital, Ellie and Joel are encountered by a tower of Giraffes. Just watching these animals after a whole lot of death and destruction, brought a sense of levity to this story.

Everyone Leaves Me

After running off from Tommy’s place in Jackson, Joel and Tommy find Ellie in an abandoned ranch. Over there they have an argument as Ellie reveals that she knows Joel is sending her off with Tommy to the fireflies. It’s a scene that will surely get you choked up as it features the actors giving some of the best performances in the game.

Sara’s Death

Talk about opening a game with having the audience cry in the first 15 minutes. The Last of Us takes us to the first day of the outbreak in its opening minutes and shows us the chaos and death. It also features the most gut wrenching scene in the game, as Joel’s daughter Tommy is killed. The acting by Troy Baker does wonders here as he amazingly sells the pain of Joel.

The Lie…

When it's revealed that Ellie has to die in order for a vaccine to be made, Joel snaps and kills everyone in the Firefly hospital. He then takes Ellie back to Jackson while on the way telling her that there were more immune people like her and the Firefly’s gave up on making a vaccine. He is then confronted by Ellie that whatever he said about the Firefly’s were true or not, and Joel replies saying yes. It’s a powerful ending to the game that paints Joel in a morally grey light, where it’s the first time you see him as someone in the wrong and start reflecting on his past actions.

Well these are some of my favorite moments from the game and I can’t wait to see them be translated into live action. The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Belle Ramsey is scheduled to premiere next year on HBO.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2021 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).