The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the third Marvel Studios release of 2025, following Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. Based on its first weekend performance, this reboot may soon outgross both. The film introduces Marvel's "First Family" to the MCU, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

With no other MCU films slated until 2026, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived as a much-needed tentpole for Marvel fans. Fortunately, both critical reception and audience response have been largely positive.

Box Office Breakdown: Opening Weekend Performance

North America (Domestic Market)

In the domestic market of North America, The Fantastic Four: First Steps raked in an impressive USD 118 million during its opening weekend.

India

According to Sacnilk, the film grossed INR 24.25 crore in India over its first weekend. While this is a respectable number, the film has faced stiff competition from Saiyaara, which is dominating screens in its second week.

Worldwide Total

Globally, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has amassed a strong USD 218 million in its debut weekend. Whether the film maintains this momentum remains to be seen, but the initial numbers suggest that Marvel may finally have a winner after a series of underwhelming box office performances.

Budget and Benchmarks: Can the Film Break Even?

According to industry reports, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was made on a hefty budget of USD 200 million. To break even, it will need to gross at least USD 450 million globally.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps':

For comparison, Captain America: Brave New World grossed USD 415.1 million earlier this year. Thunderbolts, despite favourable reviews, underperformed with USD 382.3 million worldwide.

Also, let's see how the past Fantastic Four movies have earned in their lifetime collections (worldwide):

1. Fantastic Four (2025) - USD 333.5 million

2. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) - USD 301.9 million

3. Fantastic Four (2015) - USD 167.9 million

A Promising Start for Marvel’s First Family

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has kicked off its box office run on a promising note, buoyed by strong global interest, the star power of its new cast, and the franchise’s fresh direction. While it still has a long way to go to ensure profitability, the early numbers are encouraging. With no competing Marvel releases on the horizon, this reboot may well be the film that revives audience confidence in the MCU.

