DC is going to have another high-profile TV series drop this year as The Sandman is all set to start streaming on Netflix exclusively this Friday. Adapting the world of Neil Gaiman, the series is based on the DC comic books of the same name. The Sandman Trailer: Neil Gaiman's Surreal Comic Series Gets a Visually Stunning Netflix Adaptation (Watch Video).

This is especially a huge deal considering just how famed the comic book itself has been. Fans for years have been asking for an adaptation of this reach story, and it looks like The Sandman on Netflix will finally deliver that. Not to mention, Neil Gaiman himself is attached to this project as well. So, before the series premieres this week, here's all you need to know about it.

The Cast for The Sandman

Tom Sturridge will lead the series as Morpheus/Dream and he will be joined by Gwendoline Chrtie who will portray Lucifer Morningstar. The Sandman also stars Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian), Charles Dance (Sir Roderick Burgess), Asim Chaudhary (Abel), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine) and Patton Oswalt (Matthew the Raven).

The Plot for The Sandman

The Sandman will follow Tom Sturridge's Morpheus, the King of Dreams, as he reawakens after 106 years as he was captured for an occult ritual. Seeing the world around him crumble, he goes on a journey to restore order to his kingdom of Dreaming.

Watch the Trailer for The Sandman:

Where to Watch The Sandman?

The Sandman releases on August 5, 2022, and will be only available on Netflix to watch. To watch the series, you will need a valid Netflix subscription. The Sandman Trailer: Tom Sturridge's Dream is Back to Restore Order in This New Promo For His DC Netflix Series, Premieres on August 5 (Watch Video).

Reviews for The Sandman

Reviews for The Sandman aren't out yet. When they are, the page will be updated immediately.

