There are some authors whose words manage to create a universe so beautiful that you want to stay in it, protected from the realities of the world. Neil Gaiman was one such author. But his world of words, so profound that it connected him to one and all, also protected him from an alleged series of sexual assault allegations and problematic relationships with skewed power dynamics. The first we heard of Neil Gaiman’s assault allegations was in August 2024, when a small UK-based podcast hosted and interviewed a few survivors who spoke out about their encounters with Neil Gaiman. These allegations have only strengthened and the case against Gaiman has gotten worse with the most recent piece that reveals the extent of his alleged actions. A detailed conversation with several of Neil Gaiman’s former partners was published by a leading publication, which has shocked many and finally made the touted author release his own statement on the incident. But it is important to fully understand the gravity of the allegations that are being made, not just on Neil Gaiman but his former wife Amanda Palmer as well. Neil Gaiman Accused of Raping 8 Women Including His Son’s Babysitter, JK Rowling and Elon Musk Question ‘Silence’ of Literary World Over Sex Assault Allegations Against British Author.

The Child-Grooming And Abuse

Neil Gaiman has been accused by multiple women of raping them, despite the consent being withheld and pushing their hard limits in their sexual relationships. His former wife, Amanda Palmer, is believed to be aware of his abusive behaviour and is accused of enabling it by pushing a 22-year-old Scarlett Pavlovich (who was Amanda’s fan) to be a full-time nanny and stay with Gaiman and their son, being aware that the previous nannies left the job because of Gaiman’s allegedly abusive behaviour. However, the most nauseating part of these allegations was the revelation from Pavlovich that Gaiman constantly abused her and used her while his son was in the room. This behaviour, which can be considered as grooming and definitely harms the child as well, is what allegedly pushed Palmer to confront Gaiman and urge him to reflect on his actions. Who Is Neil Gaiman? What Is the ‘Sandman’ Author Accused Of? More Disturbing Details Emerge As Multiple Women Accuse Him of Sexual Assault.

The Power Imbalance

Age-gap romances have been a common occurrence that we see with celebrities. And most of Neil Gaiman’s relationships have also showcased this. Gaiman has an age gap of 16 years with his former wife, Amanda Palmer. The women that he pursued with (both former fans as well as those working for him) also have been considerably younger. But the more problematic thing has been the reality that he was also the one with more power in those relationships. In the case of his last nanny - Scarlett Pavlovich. The 22-year-old has revealed rather disturbing information about the way Gaiman allegedly assaulted her from the first day they met. But the most important thing to consider is that Pavlovich was a broke 22-year-old full-time nanny with no place to live, whose salary had been withheld by the 61-year-old Gaiman. This power imbalance has been consistent in all the women who have come forward and spoken about the way they felt pushed into the encounters with Gaiman and what ensued.

The Extent Of The Allegations

As of now, eight women have come forward and accused Gaiman of sexual assault and grave sexual misconduct. Most of these women were either former fans or employees of Gaiman, who were pursued by the author. The common thread in this allegation has been the fact that Gaiman blanketed his behaviour as a BDSM relationship - which is not only inaccurate on how BDSM relationships function but also extremely traumatising. An integral part of any BDSM relationship is understanding consent and setting hard limits with your partner. The women who have accused Gaiman have confirmed that no such conversations were conducted. The first time Pavlovich met Gaiman, she was assaulted in a bathtub while she constantly said no and continued to be assaulted throughout her employment. Katherine Kendall (who was 22 when she met Gaiman) repeatedly told Gaiman she was not interested in a sexual relationship, however, when he met her on a tour bus, he pulled Kendall into the back of the bus and lay on top of her and kept saying “Kiss me like you mean it”. Kendra Stout, who was 18 when she was pursued by Gaiman in 2003 (Gaiman was 43 then), said that there were no discussions of “safe words” or “aftercare” or “limits”; instead, Gaiman asked her to call him “master” and beat her with his belt.

Since the more detailed account of these allegations have come forward, social media has been abuzz with the gravity of this issue. Gaiman has finally broken his silence on this, as he claims that all these relationships were consensual. And the statement has only added to people’s criticism. The reality is that Gaiman consistently pursued relationships with younger women who were less famous, less powerful and less known than him. His former partners have alleged that he did not discuss any rules, limits or safe words (which are integral in a BDSM relationship) and that several people had distanced themselves from Gaiman or left his employment because of his behaviour. And while Gaiman continues to maintain his stand that consent existed, the question most people are left with is - Can women who would be left jobless and homeless if they refuse to comply be considered to be consenting adults in a relationship with clear power imbalance?

