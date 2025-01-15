Neil Richard MacKinnon Gaiman, popularly known as Neil Gaiman, is a celebrated English author. He has written several novels, comic books, short fiction, screenplays, children’s books, audio-theatre graphic novels, and more. His works include novels like Good Omens, American Gods, Stardust, and Sandman, which has been adapted into a television series. The author, while renowned for his works, is currently embroiled in a controversy after eight women have come forward and accused him of sexual assault. The initial sexual allegations were made by two women, one who worked as his son’s nanny and another whom he met at a book signing. Now, in a bombshell revelation, other women too have come forward with similar allegations against the author. Here’s all you need to know about the controversy. Neil Gaiman Accused of Raping 8 Women Including His Son’s Babysitter, JK Rowling and Elon Musk Question ‘Silence’ of Literary World Over Sex Assault Allegations Against British Author.

What Is Neil Gaiman Being Accused Of?

The initial allegations of sexual assaults against Neil Gaiman were made by two women. The first woman, Scarlett, worked as the author’s nanny. She was hired by his wife in 2022 to care for their son. In her allegations, she states Neil sexually assaulted her just hours after they met and joined her naked while she was having a bath. She was 22 at the time and the author 61. She also claims that the sexual assaults were so violent at times that she lost consciousness. Even then, she continued to care for the couple’s son, enduring more sexual assaults. She also alleged incidents of forced anal and oral sex. In one instance, she alleged that the author had sex with her in a hotel room while his son was present, and this incident left her in a state of shock.

Multiple Women Accuse Neil Gaiman of Sexual Assault

The second woman, Kendra, claimed that she met the author at a book signing in 2003 and stayed in touch. She alleges that they had a sexual relationship; however, she was forced to have sex on days when she did not want to. She revealed that despite mentioning that she had a urinary tract infection, he still forced her to have sex, causing her great pain. Similarly, the author is now facing fresh allegations of sexual assault by other women in a New York magazine article titled ‘There Is No Safe Word.’ Katherine Kendall, another accuser, alleges that in an incident that occurred in 2012, the author forced himself on her while they were in a tour bus.

The sexual assault allegations against the author have only continued to mount, with some women accusing him of involving them in sadomasochistic activities, instructing them to call him master, coercing them to perform degrading acts, and sexually abusing them. However, Neil Gaiman denies the allegations and states that he was never involved in non-consensual sex, calling the claims false. Who Is Neil Gaiman? English Writer Reportedly Raped His Child's Babysitter Among Many Other Women – Know All About the English Author's Alleged Sexual Assault Scandal.

The author was previously investigated by the New Zealand police, who on multiple occasions tried talking to key people. In his defence, the author mentioned that he had offered to help the New Zealand police with the complaints in 2022, but he was ignored.

