The Sandman finally has a release date. The series based on Neil Gaiman's hit DC/Vertigo Comics of the same name will premiere on August 5, 2022. Alongside the release date announcement, we even got a new teaser for the series. The trailer sees Dream return and try to restore order and reclaim his kingdom. The series will star Tom Sturridge as Dream. The Sandman: New Looks at Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie From Neil Gaiman's Netflix Series Have Been Revealed (View Pics).

Watch The Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)