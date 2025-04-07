Season 3 of The White Lotus concluded on April 6 with its eighth and final episode. As expected, we finally learned whose death was teased in the season premiere. Or rather, deaths. Yes, the finale featured three major casualties (plus a couple more), including the loss of a sweet, fan-favourite character. The Finale of The White Lotus Season 3 – a Symphony After the Storm, the Tsunami of the Bloodbath Will Also Live Forever in Our Heart.

While the ending left many viewers heartbroken, they were also impressed by how the new season delivered unexpected, gripping, and even shocking plot and character developments - particularly in its final moments. PS: All three seasons of The White Lotus are streaming in USA on Max and in India on JioHotstar.

Who Died in 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Finale?

The first to go was Jim (Scott Glenn), whom Rick (Walton Goggins) believed to be the man who murdered his father. When Rick sees Jim and his wife Sritala (Lek Patravadi) posing for photos with Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), a wave of fury overtakes him, and he shoots Jim dead. In a twist worthy of Star Wars, Sritala then reveals that Jim was, in fact, Rick’s father. Tragically, the damage is already done. But it doesn’t end there…

A Still From The White Lotus S3

During the shootout that follows between Rick and Jim’s bodyguards, poor Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) is hit in the crossfire, while the bodyguards are also killed. Rick tries to carry Chelsea to safety, but Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), acting on Sritala’s orders, shoots Rick dead.

A Still From The White Lotus S3

The bodies that Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) discovered in Episode 1 are revealed to be those of Rick and Chelsea. Ironically, this ties into the title of the episode - 'Amor Fati', which translates to “love of fate” - a callback to Chelsea’s earlier conversation with Rick about them always being together. It seems they now are - tragically, in death.

A Still From The White Lotus S3

The finale nearly included another major death - saved only by what felt like divine intervention. The Ratliff family narrowly escaped tragedy, though they now face dark times ahead. When they return to the US, patriarch Timothy (Jason Isaacs) must confront looming embezzlement charges. Fearing that his family - especially Piper, who abandons her dreams of becoming a Buddhist monk - won’t be able to cope without their lavish lifestyle, Timothy resolves to poison them all, sparing only his youngest son, Lochlan (Sam Nivola). However, he backs out at the last minute, sparing his family. Unaware of the plan, Lochlan accidentally consumes the poison but survives a near-death experience, waking up in his father’s arms.

A Still From The White Lotus S3

The Ratliff family now returns to the USA to an uncertain future, though the kids have been changed by their time at The White Lotus - Lochlan having his near-death spiritual awakening, Piper realising she is like her mother - materialist, and Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) more mature than when he came here.

Elsewhere, Belinda and her son Zion leave the resort, leaving a heartbroken Pornchai behind. In a painful echo of Tanya’s arc from earlier seasons, Belinda seems to have used Pornchai for emotional support, only to abandon him when her survival and ambition took precedence. And yes, Greg continues to be scot-free after bribing Belinga USD 5 million for hiding his role in Tanya's death and living with his much younger girlfriend. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Episode 1 Review: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shines in Her Natural Acting Debut, While Patrick Schwarzenegger Delivers a Sleazy Standout Performance.

A Still From The White Lotus S3

A relatively happier ending came for the trio of friends—Kate (Leslie Bibb), Laurie (Carrie Coon), and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan)—who shared a tearful reconciliation after Jaclyn made amends. Unfortunately, the joy was short-lived, as they were present during the shootout that left three dead, which will undoubtedly affect their bond moving forward.

A Still From The White Lotus S3

Meanwhile, things ended on a somewhat better note for Mook (Lalisa Manobal, aka BLACKPINK’s Lisa) and Gaitok. The latter was promoted to Sritala’s personal bodyguard, though the promotion came at the price of him taking a life.

A Still From The White Lotus S3

All in all, it was a bittersweet - mostly bitter - finale for The White Lotus Season 3. The deaths and twists were shocking as they played out, but knowing the show’s nature, we kind of expected it all along, but the alive are not better off - either they are facing a dreary future, or are morally corrupted and eventually consumed by their greed.

Rumours suggest that creator Mike White is planning a future season that brings together surviving characters from all three instalments at a new White Lotus resort. Given the franchise’s unfortunate link to frequent fatalities, it’s a wonder the hotel chain is still in business. Also, while you're at it, please bring back Sam Rockwell’s Frank - he’s been the scene-stealer of the season!

