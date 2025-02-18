The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 1 Review: If you’ve ever wondered why the residents of the Arconia in Only Murders in the Building stick around despite the constant murders, the same question applies to the guests of The White Lotus. Why do they keep returning to a resort chain where chaos, betrayal, and death seem to follow? Even the serene backdrop of Thailand can’t save them, as the season opener wastes no time in teasing another mysterious death. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Review: ‘Top-Notch Performances’! BLACKPINK Lisa’s HBO Series Gets Praise From Critics.

Of course, we’ll have to wait until the finale to find out who meets their end and who is responsible for all the gun shots. Until then, the first episode introduces us to a fresh batch of guests (and potential victims) at the latest resort destined for disaster.

First, there’s the mismatched couple: Rick (Walton Goggins), a perpetually grumpy older man, and his much younger girlfriend, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). While Chelsea is eager to relax and make new friends, Rick has ulterior motives tied to the resort owner Sritala’s (Lek Patravadi) husband.

Then, we meet the Ratliff family, a pompous bunch led by father Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and mother Victoria (Parker Posey), and their three children - eldest son Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), middle child Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and youngest Lochlan (Sam Nivola). Most of the family members seemingly want to be anywhere else but here. Piper, however, has a thesis to complete on a nearby Buddhist saint, dragging the family along for the ride.

Adding to the mix are three middle-aged friends on a girls’ trip: Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), a popular TV actress; Kate (Leslie Bibb), a trophy wife; and Laurie (Carrie Coon), a corporate lawyer. On the surface, they share mutual admiration, but subtle tensions simmer beneath their camaraderie.

Fans of the series will recognise Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), the spa manager from Hawaii’s White Lotus, who returns as part of a work exchange program. While she’s enchanted by the Thai resort, the monitor lizards roaming the grounds leave her uneasy.

Among the staff, two stand out: Mook (Lalisa Manobal, aka BLACKPINK’s Lisa), a health mentor, and Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), a security guard with a crush on her.

The episode masterfully sets up its new characters (and one familiar face) while hinting at the fragility beneath their polished exteriors. Longtime viewers will recognise the show’s signature themes: skewered gender dynamics, scathing satire of the ultra-wealthy, and relationships tested by external forces and the exotic locale. And, of course, there’s the inevitable flashback structure to unravel the mystery of who dies and why.

While the premiere doesn’t stray far from the show’s established formula, The White Lotus continues to excel with its sharp writing, effortless character introductions, stunning locations, and impeccable framing. The casting, as always, is top-notch.

Patrick Schwarzenegger shines as Saxon, the sleazy eldest Ratliff sibling, whose disdain for the resort's older clientele is quite darkly comical. His storyline even hints at disturbing undertones of incest, adding to the show's signature ick factor.

BLACKPINK fans will be pleased to see Lisa’s natural acting debut, and her chemistry with Gaitok promises either a wholesome romance or something far more twisted - this is The White Lotus, after all. Aimee Lou Wood brings a familiar innocence to Chelsea, reminiscent of her role in Sex Education, leaving viewers to question how she ended up with the perpetually scowling Rick.

Veterans like Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, and Walton Goggins deliver the kind of dependable performances we’ve come to expect, anchoring the show’s biting humour and social commentary.

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Episode 1 Review - Final Thoughts

While it remains to be seen whether Season 3 will take a more subversive turn, the premiere proves that The White Lotus hasn’t lost its edge. With its caustic wit, stunning visuals, and a cast of flawed, fascinating characters, the show continues to be a masterclass in satirical storytelling, and we hope that is maintained ahead in the season. The White Lotus is streaming on Max and JioHotstar (in India).

Rating: 3.5

