The hit streaming series Yeh Meri Family is returning with its third season. The new season will take viewers on an emotional journey through the eyes of Rishi, an 11-year-old boy. The series stars Hetal Gada, Anngad Raaj, Rajesh Kumar, and Juhi Parmar. It evokes nostalgic emotions and celebrates the beauty of family while rediscovering the magic of the golden era of the 1990s. Yeh Meri Family 2 Review: Nostalgia Nods Are Not Enough To Make This Juhi Parmar & Rajesh Kumar's Series A Worthy Successor (LatestLY Exclusive).

The series is set in the enchanting spring of 1995 and showcases the intricacies of family dynamics. Actress Juhi Parmar said, "Neerja has gotten so much love from the audience, and I am thrilled that I have gotten to play such a relatable yet fun character. I am excited about Yeh Meri Family season 3 as the flavour continues, and so does the entertainment. We all love nostalgia, and the 90s and Yeh Meri Family are just that, the simple old days of life. As for Neerja, she’s here to remind you that love, compassion and discipline can exist together; that’s the balance of life."

The narrative promises to transport viewers back to when owning a Maruti 800 symbolised status and evenings spent at home with family and friends were cherished beyond measure. Produced by The Viral Fever, the series will soon air on Amazon miniTV.

