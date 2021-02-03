Are you the one who is into futuristic action-packed shows? Then Netflix's upcoming series titled as Tribes of Europa should be on your must-watch list. As the streaming platform dropped the trailer of the show and it looks spectacular. From the producers of Dark, this one is set in the year 2074 and will take you on a hell of a ride like never before. Tribes Of Europa is a Netflix original series and will have a total of six episodes. Malcolm & Marie Trailer: John David Washington and Zendaya’s Love Goes Through Fire and Ice In This Black-n-White Netflix Flick (Watch Video).

The story of the series focuses on three siblings - Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) who fight it out to change the state of Europe after a mysterious global disaster disperses the country into micro-states fighting for dominance. Right from the visual to the background score, all things sync in really well together. We Can Be Heroes Trailer: Priyanka Chopra's Next Hollywood Outing Looks Like A Promising Watch (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer:

Must say there are few scenes in the trailer which give you goosebumps. So, how did you find the trailer? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Helmed by Philip Koch and Florian Baxmeyer, Tribes of Europa is all set to release on Netflix on February 19, 2021.

