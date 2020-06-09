Tujhse Hai Raabta's Shagun Pandey Quits Zee TV Show, Expresses Wish To Do Shows Like Bigg Boss Next

Shagun Pandey (Right) Outside Tujhse Hai Raabta's Set (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Film and television shoots will soon resume, a step that has been welcomed by one and all. And while a majority of television actresses are excited to be returning to work, while actors above 65 years of age can not, a few actors will not be seen in their respective shows after lockdown. Only yesterday, we reported about actress Naina Singh, who played Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, having quit her show. In fact, she had also revealed that she had quit her Zee TV show back in February itself. Kumkum Bhagya's Naina Singh AKA Rhea Mehra Quits The Show, Says She Was Not Happy About Her Role and Had Other Offers.

And now, another Zee TV show has seen another actor make his exit. We are talking about actor Shagun Pandey, who played the baddie Atharva Bapat in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Rabata that sees Reem Sheikh (Kalyani) and Sehban Azim (Malhar) in lead roles. In a lengthy Instagram post, Shagun bid his show an emotional goodbye. Tujhse Hai Raabta: Shagun Pandey Aka Atharva Dons A Transgender Look For The Show (Watch Video).

On his exit, Shagun told ETimesTV, "I have been working in Raabta for last two years. I have played a transgender then a good guy turned into a villain and then a 5-yr-old kid. And then I took up the transgender’s role in my last track. It was a negative track against the leads. Reem Shaikh aka Kalyani shoots me because I was trying to hurt her husband Malhar (Sehban Azim). That was my last scene. But the makers have left that chapter open in case they need me again. By right now, I am taking this opportunity to do something new. I am looking forward to do shows like Bigg Boss this year, if it happens and I am able to crack it. I am willing to do it with same dedication as I have given to this show."

His co-star Reem also put up a tearful farewell post for Shagun as well.

Shagun also revealed, "I figured out that I have to go. The production house and I both know that I have been playing the villain for two years. It had lot of layers but audiences also deserve something new. We are in the entertainment business and as an actor I can’t be selfish because I am earning. The show should also remain fresh, entertaining and keep audiences interested. I have understood that. I am looking for other work."

Shagun also revealed that his exit track was shot before the lockdown was announced and then they could not shoot his track any further. The actor, who was a significant part of Badho Bahu as well, revealed that he is now prepping himself for Bigg Boss and really wishes to crack the reality show this year.

"My shoot was done in March and then lockdown started. The lockdown relaxed a day back and hence I just came back to the sets to collect my stuff else it would be difficult. Savita Prabhune (Ahilya Devi), Poorva Gokhale (Anupriya Rane), Sehban, Reem, Milind Phatak are brilliant actors. The ‘Raabta’ word is for us. We are so connected and it feels amazing to go to work everyday," concluded Shagun.