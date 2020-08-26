Recently, there were reports of how actress Reem Shaikh, the female lead of Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta, had put down her papers and was quitting the show for personal reasons. She had revealed, "Yes, I have decided to move on because of some personal reasons and also because I want to explore my options. It has been a successful two years with the Tujhse Hai Raabta team and it is with a very heavy heart that I have taken this decision and I hope my fans keep supporting me." However, here's some news that will provide some much-needed respite for fans of the actress as she has decided to stay put with her daily soap. Tujhse Hai Raabta Leading Lady Reem Shaikh Quits the Show, Here's Why!.

The actress, in a statement, revealed, "Further to a lot of speculation around my leaving Tujhse Hai Raabta, I would like to clear the air and reassure my fans that I intend to continue doing the show. The character of Kalyani is extremely close to my heart and there's a gripping narrative still waiting to unfold in the show's upcoming plot." Tujhse Hai Raabta: Shehban Azim and Reem Shaikh Starrer To Take A 5 Year Leap (Deets Inside).

She continued, "Yes, I recently had a discussion with the show's makers about certain creative aspects but we have been able to iron out any differences and arrive at a fruitful consensus. I am very happy with the way my character is currently shaping up and can't wait for my fans' reactions to the new twists they're about to see."

In fact, Reem also shared a post on her Instagram stating that she was staying back on the show and deciding to respect her fans' wishes.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Thank you Universe ✨ A post shared by Reem Sameer Shaikh (@reem_sameer8) on Aug 26, 2020 at 2:21am PDT

The news of Reem's exit came closely after the show took a leap of 5 years and Kalyani and Malhar (Sehban Azim) were shown to be separated. About her exit from the show, Reem had earlier revealed that she was walking out due to personal reasons and also wanted to explore more options. Well, looks like she is back you guys.

