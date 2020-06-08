Kumkum Bhagya's Naina Singh AKA Rhea Mehra Quits The Show, Says She Was Not Happy About Her Role and Had Other Offers

Naina Singh Quits Kumkum Bhagya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For all those Kumkum Bhagya fans who were all excited for their show to return to the screens after shoots will resume from mid-June, here is some disappointing news for fans of the show. One of the show's actresses and much-loved characters will not be seen in the show anymore. And that is actress Naina Singh, who played the role of Rhea Mehra, Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya's (Sriti Jha) daughter. Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh aka Aaliya and Husband Karan Shah Expecting Their First Child (View Post).

Naina was roped in to play one of Abhi and Pragya's daughters alongside Mugdha Chaphekar who plays Prachi in the show. The two actresses along with actor Krishna Kaul were roped in for the show as a part of Kumkum Bhagya's 'Nayi Peedhi' storyline, which has received a mixed response. In fact, a few months back, fans of Kumkum Bhagya demanded that the 'Nayi Peedhi' storyline is ended. Kumkum Bhagya Actress Sriti Jha Recites a Beautiful Poem On 'I Am Asexual' at Spoken Fest Mumbai 2020 (Watch Video).

Coming back to Naina's exit from the show, the actress confirmed her parting with the Ekta Kapoor show and revealed that she had made her exit in the month of February itself. She told India Today, "Yes, I have quit Kumkum Bhagya. Although I left the show in February but hadn't spoken about it. However, I felt now is the right time to tell everyone that I am no longer a part of the show."

"I was getting better offers and the main reason to quit the show was that I was not happy with my role," concluded Naina. Well, as much as the character of Rhea was all about being daddy's spoilt girl, she was also someone who melted towards Pragya's motherly love.

And stepping into Naina's shoes will be Splitsvilla 11 fame Maera Mishra, as per reports in Tellychakkar. Maera has been a part of shows like Colors’ Bahu Begam and Star Plus’ Maharaj Ki Jai Ho.