Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to social media to celebrate seven months of motherhood. She shared a heartfelt post, cherishing moments from her journey as a new mom. Taking to Instagram, Devoleena shared a couple of her photos with her baby alongside a note where she expressed her love, joy, and gratitude for the unforgettable moments she's experienced so far. In the images, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is seen holding her little baby boy in her arms while striking poses for the camera. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Embraces Motherhood, Shares Spiritual Family Moment at Kamakhya Temple (See Post)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Post on Instagram

Alongside it, she wrote, “7 months of holding my heart outside my body… From those tiny fingers wrapping around mine to sleepless nights filled with snuggles — every moment has been pure magic. You’ve turned my world into a soft, beautiful chaos I never want to escape from. Here’s to growing together, one giggle, one cuddle, one milestone at a time. You, my little love, are my greatest journey. #7MonthsOfLove.” Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares ‘Delivery Day’ Vlog, Relishes Ras Malai Before Welcoming Baby Boy (Watch Video)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh Share Adorable Glimpses

Notably, ever since the birth of her baby boy, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been regularly sharing his adorable photos on social media. For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed their baby boy, Joy, on December 18, 2024. The couple introduced their little one to the world with endearing social media posts, offering fans a peek into his life, including precious moments from his Annaprashan — the traditional first rice-feeding ceremony. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Shanawaz Shaikh; Paras Chhabra, Jay Bhanushali and Other Celebs Congratulate the New Parents.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh Share Glimpses of Annaprashan

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomed Son Joy in December 2024

Announcing the arrival of their baby boy, the actress had shared a video that read, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy on December 18.” The proud mommy captioned the clip, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18 12 2024 #blessings #proudparents #devoleena #hariom.” Devoleena married her longtime partner and gym trainer, Shanawaz, in December 2022. The couple chose to have an intimate court wedding, which was attended by their close family members and friends.

