Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, on Thursday, shared a heartfelt moment from her visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Assam. In her heartfelt post, she called it a deeply spiritual and emotional experience. The ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress expressed how the day felt special as it brought together her faith, her journey into motherhood, and her family. Devoleena also described the visit as a "divine day at the sacred Kamakhya Temple, where faith meets motherhood and love surrounds every step." Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares ‘Delivery Day’ Vlog, Relishes Ras Malai Before Welcoming Baby Boy (Watch Video)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Sharing a couple of photos with her family, Devoleena said she felt truly blessed to visit one of India’s most powerful Shakti Peeths, which is dedicated to Maa Kamakhya, a revered form of Goddess Shakti. For the caption, she wrote, “Blessed at the Shakti Peeth A divine day at the sacred Kamakhya Temple, where faith meets motherhood and love surrounds every step. Grateful for this spiritual moment as a family at one of India’s most powerful temples dedicated to Maa Kamakhya. #KamakhyaTemple.” In the images, Devoleena is seen posing with her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh, and their child. In some of the clicks, the actress is seen lovingly holding her baby boy in her arms while posing for the camera. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Shanawaz Shaikh; Paras Chhabra, Jay Bhanushali and Other Celebs Congratulate the New Parents.

The Couple Shares Adorable Glimpses From Annaprashan – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Welcomed Baby Joy in December 2024

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, became parents to a baby boy, Joy, on December 18, 2024. The couple introduced their son to the world through heartwarming posts on social media. They shared adorable glimpses from his Annaprashan — the traditional first rice-feeding ceremony. Announcing the arrival of their baby boy, Bhattacharjee had shared a video that read, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy on December 18.” The proud mommy captioned the clip, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18 12 2024 #blessings #proudparents #devoleena #hariom.” Devoleena tied the knot with her gym trainer, Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022. The couple opted for a court marriage in the presence of close family and friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).